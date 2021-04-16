Peter Phillips facts: Royal's age, wife, children, parents, net worth and more revealed

Who is Peter Phillips and who is his parents?

Peter Phillips is the oldest child and only son of Anne, Princess Royal, and her first husband, Captain Mark Phillips.

He is also the eldest grandchild of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip.

Peter was born on November 15, 1977, and celebrated his 42nd birthday in 2019.

After graduating from university in 2000, he worked for Jaguar Racing, followed by Williams Racing.

He left Williams in 2005 for a job as a manager at the Royal Bank of Scotland in Edinburgh. In 2012, he left RBS to take on a new role as managing director at SEL UK.

The children of Princess Anne do not have royal titles because they are descended from the female line.

Mark Phillips refused the offer of an earldom when he married, so his children also do not have titles.

He was fifth in line to the throne when he was born, but he is now 16th.