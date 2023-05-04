Timothy Laurence facts: Princess Anne's husband's age, family and Navy career revealed

Who is Timothy Laurence?

Timothy and Anne in 2021. Picture: Getty

Vice Admiral Sir Timothy James Hamilton Laurence, KCVO, CB, ADC is a retired Royal Navy officer.

Sir Timothy was first commissioned a midshipman in the Royal Navy in 1973, and made an acting sub-lieutenant two years later.

He was promoted to lieutenant 10 months early, in 1977.

Laurence then served briefly as the second Navigating Officer of the Royal Yacht HMY Britannia, and from 1980 to 1982 he was Navigating Officer of the destroyer HMS Sheffield.

Laurence was promoted to lieutenant commander in 1985. A year later, he was notified of his first staff appointment as Equerry to the Queen, a post he held until late 1989. He was promoted to commander in 1988.

Between 1992 and 1994, Laurence served on the naval staff in the Ministry of Defence. In 1994, he was appointed the first military assistant to the Secretary of State for Defence, Malcolm Rifkind, to provide military advice in his private office.

Laurence was promoted to captain in 1995. In 1998, he became a commodore, and later a rear admiral in 2004. In 2007, he was promoted to vice admiral.

Laurence became Head of Profession for the British Government's Property Asset Management community in 2009.

He retired from the navy in 2010, and now has a portfolio of mainly non-executive and charitable interests, with a particular focus on property and regeneration.

He has been chairman of the English Heritage Trust since 2015, and until 2019 was vice chairman of the Commonwealth War Graves Commission.