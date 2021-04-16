Zara Tindall facts: Royal's age, husband, children, title, net worth and more revealed

She has an older brother, Peter Phillips and two half-sisters, Felicity Tonkin (born to her father by his brief affair with Heather Tonkin) and Stephanie Phillips, from her father's second marriage to Sandy Pflueger.

Her first name was apparently suggested by her uncle, Prince Charles .

Zara Tindall was born on May 15, 1981, in the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital, London.

Zara also regularly supports and attends events for various charitable causes, usually revolving around spinal injuries, equestrianism, and children's causes.

As a member of the Great Britain Eventing Team, she also won a silver medal at the 2012 Summer Olympics, presented to her by her mother.

She won the Eventing World Championship in Aachen in 2006, and was also voted 2006 BBC Sports Personality of the Year, the same award her mother won in 1971.

She is the daughter of Princess Anne and Mark Phillips, and the eldest granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II.

Zara Tindall, formerly Phillips, is a member of the British royal family, an equestrian and Olympian.

How did she meet Mike Tindall?

Zara Phillips Marries Mike Tindall In Edinburgh. Picture: Getty

Zara, who had previously been in an on-off relationship with jockey Richard Johnson, revealed she met her now husband at the Manly Wharf bar in Sydney during the 2003 Rugby World Cup.

Speaking to Australian TV show 60 Minutes, Zara said the rugby star was feeling down after being dropped from the England squad before the semi-finals.

"It kind of went from there," she said.

Mike later told the Daily Mail: "She was on her gap year and in Australia with friends. Clive (Woodward, the coach) had just told me I was dropped for the semi-final, so I went out for a beer with two others who weren't playing, Martin Corry and Austin Healey.

"Zara was in the same bar; we got introduced but didn't speak that much. Later on, Austin gave me her number and said, 'She wants you to text her, to say where you're all going out after the final so she can come along.'"

Tindall text her and when they were back in the UK, a relationship began. Zara invited him to join her at the North Cotswold Ball, before things reached "the next level".

The relationship became "official" in April 2004. "I think it was April 27 - that would be the official date we said we were going to go out with each other," he said.