When Tom Jones and Cher brazenly flirted on stage, before performing a sensational duet in 1976

By Sian Moore

Tom Jones couldn't help turning on his famous charm when Cher joined him on stage for a television performance in the '70s...

When Welsh icon Tom Jones was invited onto The Sonny & Cher Show in October 1976, the audience couldn't wait for the talented singer to perform.

But as he stood under the spotlight with a microphone in hand, sporting a statement sequined blazer, oversized collar and a low-cut shirt, he couldn't resist some flirtatious banter with host Cher (watch below).

"Hey Tom, you know, I was backstage waiting to go on and I heard you doing that song, and it's really a sad song," the 'I Got You Babe' singer says, before asking: "Is there anything I can do to help?"

Jones leans in a little closer, as he responds: "You mean you'll stay until tomorrow?"

"Yeah, that's the one I mean," Cher answers, intentionally acting oblivious.

"No, no I don't mean the song," Tom replies hastily. "I mean will you say you'll stay until tomorrow?"

Not even a moment passes before Cher responds: "No, no.

"But I'll sing with you."

Carrying on the banter, the 'What's New Pussycat?' singer innocently asks, "Well how will that solve my problem?"

Clutching a microphone in her hand, Cher bluntly tells Tom she doesn't care about his problem as a smile plays on her lips.

At this point the audience let out their laughter, while the pair continue to gaze intently into each other's eyes.

"You're a very confusing woman, do you know that?" Jones quips.

When their fun exchange finishes, the pair quickly break into a lively duet.

Singing British rock trio Ashton, Gardner and Dyke's 'Resurrection Shuffle', the singers dance around the stage as they effortlessly perform the 1969 hit.

As the song comes to an end, Tom and Cher embrace each other and smile while the audience clap away.

But this wasn't the first duet the two singers had performed together on television.

For the first season of Tom Jones' popular variety TV series This Is Tom Jones, a 22-year-old Cher was invited to perform alongside the Welsh singer in May 1969.

Together, the famous pair delighted viewers across the United States with their lively rendition of Sonny & Cher's pop hit 'The Beat Goes On'.

Dressed in a mini dress, black boots and headband, Cher looked every inch the superstar she was, complete with her iconic long locks.

And standing by her side, six years her senior, was the 'It's Not Unusual' star, dressed in his usual smart tuxedo complete with a bow tie.

At the end of the impressive performance, Jones wraps his arm around the singer as they beam at the crowd.

But moments later, Cher's then-husband Sonny Bono storms onto the stage before hastily unhooking Tom's arm from her shoulder.

The whole situation is clearly a gag, as Jones ends the segment by theatrically shrugging his shoulders and pulling confused expressions at the crowd.

Across the three seasons that Tom Jones' TV programme ran, he welcomed a host of great musical talent onto his stage.

In the episode before his incredible duet with Cher, the star gave a stunning performance with Stevie Wonder.

The legendary American singer-songwriter was just 19 years old at the time.

Standing together on stage, they performed a glorious medley of their own hits, including 'Uptight (Everything's Alright)', 'Nothing's Too Good For My Baby' and 'It's Not Unusual'.

And decades later, the two music legends wound up on stage together again on the TV show Tom Jones: The Right Time in 1992 – except this time it was Wonder serenading Jones from the piano.

The natural chemistry they first showed in 1969 was still there many years after, as Stevie sang 'It's Not Unusual' to Tom...