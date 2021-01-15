Tom Jones announces new album and releases vintage video for fantastic new song

The Voice coach and singing legend Tom Jones has announced the release of the latest studio album 'Surrounded By Time'. Picture: Getty

By Giorgina Ramazzotti

Tom Jones may be 80-years-old but that hasn't stopped the star announcing his brand new album 'Surrounded By Time', his 41st studio album in the Welsh star's 55-year career.

The 80-year-old Welsh crooner's new album is entitled Surrounded By Time and is the 41st studio album from the star.

His fourth album in ten years, the latest collection is a diverse set of songs, with the first single 'Talking Reality Television Blues' an unusual departure for the star.

The music video charts the last 70 years of television through vintage clips of cultural milestones throughout his career. Pictured in 1965. Picture: Getty

The music video charts the last 70 years of television through vintage clips of cultural milestones, accompanied by Tom Jones's famous voice and a cool, almost menacing spoken-word soundtrack.

Speaking about the new single, Tom says: "I was there when TV started -- didn’t know I’d become a part of it -- but it could be that its power is to remind us how wonderful, crazy and inventive we are, but also how scary the reality it reflects can be.”

Due to be released on April 23, the 12-track album is co-produced by Ethan Johns and Mark Woodward and "marks out new territory with a sonic landscape of outstanding musicianship and a vocal delivery."

Watch Tom Jones' new single below:

Full track listing for album Surrounded By Time:

1. I Won’t Crumble With You If You Fall (Bernice Johnson Reagon)

2. The Windmills Of Your Mind (Michel Legrand/Alan & Marilyn Bergman)

3. Popstar (Cat Stevens/Yusuf Islam)

4. No Hole In My Head (Malvina Reynolds)

5. Talking Reality Television Blues (Todd Snider)

6. I Won’t Lie (Michael Kiwanuka & Paul Butler)

7. This is the Sea (Michael Scott)

8. One More Cup Of Coffee (Bob Dylan)

9. Samson And Delilah (Tom Jones, Ethan Johns, Mark Woodward)

10. Mother Earth (Tony Jo White)

11. I’m Growing Old (Bobby Cole)

12. Lazurus Man (Terry Callier)