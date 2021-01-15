Tom Jones announces new album and releases vintage video for fantastic new song

15 January 2021, 11:27

The Voice coach and singing legend Tom Jones has announced the release of the latest studio album 'Surrounded By Time'
The Voice coach and singing legend Tom Jones has announced the release of the latest studio album 'Surrounded By Time'. Picture: Getty

By Giorgina Ramazzotti

Tom Jones may be 80-years-old but that hasn't stopped the star announcing his brand new album 'Surrounded By Time', his 41st studio album in the Welsh star's 55-year career.

The Voice coach and singing legend Tom Jones has announced the release of the latest studio album.

The 80-year-old Welsh crooner's new album is entitled Surrounded By Time and is the 41st studio album from the star.

See more: The 14 greatest Tom Jones songs ever, ranked

His fourth album in ten years, the latest collection is a diverse set of songs, with the first single 'Talking Reality Television Blues' an unusual departure for the star.

His fourth album in ten years, the latest collection is a diverse set of songs, with the first single 'Talking Reality Television Blues' an unusual departure for the star.
His fourth album in ten years, the latest collection is a diverse set of songs, with the first single 'Talking Reality Television Blues' an unusual departure for the star. Picture: Getty
The music video charts the last 70 years of television through vintage clips of cultural milestones throughout his career. Pictured in 1965.
The music video charts the last 70 years of television through vintage clips of cultural milestones throughout his career. Pictured in 1965. Picture: Getty

The music video charts the last 70 years of television through vintage clips of cultural milestones, accompanied by Tom Jones's famous voice and a cool, almost menacing spoken-word soundtrack.

See more: The Voice UK: Tom Jones stuns fellow coaches with spine-tingling performance of Dirty Dancing’s ‘Cry To Me’

Speaking about the new single, Tom says: "I was there when TV started -- didn’t know I’d become a part of it -- but it could be that its power is to remind us how wonderful, crazy and inventive we are, but also how scary the reality it reflects can be.”

Due to be released on April 23, the 12-track album is co-produced by Ethan Johns and Mark Woodward and "marks out new territory with a sonic landscape of outstanding musicianship and a vocal delivery."

Watch Tom Jones' new single below:

Full track listing for album Surrounded By Time:

1. I Won’t Crumble With You If You Fall (Bernice Johnson Reagon)
2. The Windmills Of Your Mind (Michel Legrand/Alan & Marilyn Bergman)
3. Popstar (Cat Stevens/Yusuf Islam)
4. No Hole In My Head (Malvina Reynolds)
5. Talking Reality Television Blues (Todd Snider)
6. I Won’t Lie (Michael Kiwanuka & Paul Butler)
7. This is the Sea (Michael Scott)
8. One More Cup Of Coffee (Bob Dylan)
9. Samson And Delilah (Tom Jones, Ethan Johns, Mark Woodward)
10. Mother Earth (Tony Jo White)
11. I’m Growing Old (Bobby Cole)
12. Lazurus Man (Terry Callier)

More from Tom Jones

See more More from Tom Jones

Tom Jones

Tom Jones facts: Singer's age, wife, children, real name, net worth and more revealed
Tom Jones

The 14 greatest Tom Jones songs ever, ranked

Tom Jones gave The Voice viewers a performance to remember on Saturday night (January 9) when he sang the famous song 'Cry To Me' from the film Dirty Dancing.

The Voice UK: Tom Jones stuns fellow coaches with spine-tingling performance of Dirty Dancing’s ‘Cry To Me’

The Voice

Tom Jones tears up after Stevie Wonder message

The Voice UK: Tom Jones tears up after watching surprise birthday message from Stevie Wonder
Tom Jones and Stevie Wonder

Remembering Tom Jones and Stevie Wonder's amazing duets and medleys 20 years apart

Stevie Wonder

Tom Jones was recording a special Christmas episode of his hugely successful TV series This Is Tom Jones with Ella Fitzgerald in December of 1970, when the beautiful moment took place.

Tom Jones singing ‘I’ll Be Home For Christmas’ as Ella Fitzgerald watches on is so beautiful
The Story of...
Song Lists
Quizzes
Music News
Interviews

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

Gary Barlow's Smooth Sessions

Smooth Sessions: Watch Gary Barlow's exclusive free virtual gig now!
How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons

How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons
1980s love songs

The 20 greatest love songs of the 1980s, ranked

Bee Gees star Barry Gibb and singing sensation Barbra Streisand were presenting a Grammy Award when the Australian sex symbol gently kissed the Funny Girl star as the world watched on.

When Barry Gibb tenderly kissed Barbra Streisand live on stage at the 1981 Grammy Awards
Naomi Aye, 12, was appearing on France's 2020 series of The Voice Kids when she gave the incredible performance of 'Bohemian Rhapsody'

The Voice Kids: Girl, 12, channels Freddie Mercury with spine-tingling rendition of Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody'
Jennifer Grey and Patrick Swayze

Where are the cast of Dirty Dancing now?

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Glenn Hoddle and Chris Waddle had a hit single in 1987

When footballers Glenn Hoddle and Chris Waddle became unlikely popstars, and actually had a fantastic song

Music

Queen were playing a concert at Milton Keynes Bowl in Buckinghamshire on June 5 when Freddie Mercury sat on the stage to play a singing game with the crowd

Freddie Mercury vs Crowd: When the Queen frontman challenged his fans to a spine-tingling sing-off

Freddie Mercury

Jon Bon Jovi and Dorothea have been married since 1989

Jon Bon Jovi and wife Dorothea's 40-year romance, and their secret to long-lasting love

Music

David Bowie's daughter Lexi Jones pays tribute to late father on what would have been his 74th birthday

David Bowie's 20-year-old daughter Lexi Jones pays tribute to late father with lovely family photo

David Bowie

George Michael was being presented the MTV Lifetime Achievement Award – also known as the Video Vanguard Award – when he gave Madonna a sensual kiss on the lips.

When George Michael kissed Madonna live on stage at the 1989 MTV Awards

George Michael