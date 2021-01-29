Tom Jones releases chilling and angry prison-themed video for new single ‘No Hole In My Head’

Sir Tom Jones is a coach on the 2021 series of The Voice UK and has just released his second single from his 41st studio album, Surrounded By Time. Picture: Tom Jones/UMG

Tom Jones has announced the second single from his new album Surrounded By Time, a cover of Malvina Reynolds’ 1971 classic ‘No Hole In My Head’.

Sir Tom Jones is on a roll.

The 80-year-old Welsh crooner is a coach on the 2021 series of The Voice and has just released his second single from his 41st – yes, 41st – studio album, Surrounded By Time.

His fourth album in ten years, the latest collection is a diverse set of songs, with the first single 'Talking Reality Television Blues' an unusual departure for the star, and the second a fantastic cover of Malvina Reynolds’ ‘No Hole In My Head’.

The second single from the album was originally written by Reynolds as a folk-blues song and has been reimagined by Sir Tom as a upbeat pop-rock track.

Accompanying the new single is an chilling music video that sees the star being interrogated by a masked man as they both sit in a darkened interview room.

Tom's character interchanges with a variety of characters including a teenage boy and a middle-aged woman, before culminating in the star sticking both fingers up to the camera in an act of defiance.

Watch Tom Jones' new music video below:

Alongside the release of his latest album, Sir Tom Jones is currently celebrating over 50-years in the music industry with his ninth stint as a coach on The Voice.

The Welsh singing sensation has wowed the show's audiences with two performances in the last few weeks, both belted out while casually sitting in his coaches chair.

On January 9, Tom Jones sang Solomon Burke's famous song 'Cry To Me' from the film Dirty Dancing and on January 16 he left viewers in tears after a tender rendition of Elvis Presley's favourite 'With These Hands'.