Tom Jones reveals he was axed from Jubilee concert after fallout with Shirley Bassey

2 September 2022, 11:27

Tom Jones has revealed why he was notably absent from the Queen's Jubilee Concert earlier this year after a reported fallout with Dame Shirley Bassey.
Tom Jones has revealed why he was notably absent from the Queen's Jubilee Concert earlier this year after a reported fallout with Dame Shirley Bassey. Picture: Alamy

By Giorgina Hamilton

Sir Tom Jones has confirmed he was due to perform at the Queen's Jubilee concert in June 2022 but was replaced by Rod Stewart

Tom Jones has revealed why he was notably absent from the Queen's Jubilee Concert earlier this year.

The veteran singer has confirmed that he was due to perform but a fallout with Dame Shirley Bassey meant his spot on the show fell through.

Sir Tom, 82, explained that Shirley Bassey was actually going to be his surprise guest during the June 2022 concert.

Sir Tom Jones has confirmed he was due to perform at the Queen's Jubilee concert in June 2022 but was replaced by Rod Stewart
Sir Tom Jones has confirmed he was due to perform at the Queen's Jubilee concert in June 2022 but was replaced by Rod Stewart. Picture: Getty
However, Bassey reportedly wasn&squot;t happy with her small role, with Jones confirming: "Shirley said, &squot;If I don&squot;t get my own spot I am not going to do it&squot;. It is fair enough.
However, Bassey reportedly wasn't happy with her small role, with Jones confirming: "Shirley said, 'If I don't get my own spot I am not going to do it'. It is fair enough. Picture: Getty

However, Bassey reportedly wasn't happy with her small role, with Jones confirming: "Shirley said, 'If I don't get my own spot I am not going to do it'. It is fair enough.

"I thought it was a good idea. She would be the surprise guest and I would've said, 'Here is Dame Shirley Bassey to help me with the next song'.

"Then I would do mine and then we would do a duet. Which is fair enough but if she could not do that then she did not want to do it."

Tom Jones went on to explain why neither he or Bassey ultimately didn't perform at the concert in the end, and why Sir Rod Stewart took their spot.

Sir Rod Stewart perfoming at the Platinum Party at Buckingham Palace on June 4, 2022
Sir Rod Stewart perfoming at the Platinum Party at Buckingham Palace on June 4, 2022. Picture: Getty
Sir Tom revealed he decided not to sing at the concert because he was asked to "run up and down a ramp" (pictured) while singing &squot;Sweet Caroline&squot;.
Sir Tom revealed he decided not to sing at the concert because he was asked to "run up and down a ramp" on stage while singing 'Sweet Caroline'. (Pictured: Rod Stewart run down the ramp in question). Picture: Getty

Sir Tom revealed he decided not to sing at the concert because he was asked to "run up and down a ramp" while singing 'Sweet Caroline'.

The singer revealed he was awaiting a hip replacement at the time of the concert so felt the excessive moving around wouldn't be a good idea.

Sir Tom then goes on to reveal he has postponed his hip surgery until October 28, so he can finish the final dates of his Surrounded By Time Tour and not 'disappoint' his fans.

"I have got to have a new hip. I had this one done [left] five years ago and it works great, so now this one is starting to go," Tom said, adding that he uses a walking stick to manage the pain.

Sir Tom then goes on to reveal he has postponed his hip surgery until October 28, so he can finish the final dates of his Surrounded By Time Tour and not 'disappoint' his fans. (Pictured last week at the launch of The Voice 2022)
Sir Tom then goes on to reveal he has postponed his hip surgery until October 28, so he can finish the final dates of his Surrounded By Time Tour and not 'disappoint' his fans. (Pictured last week at the launch of The Voice 2022). Picture: Getty

"I am all right for four songs and then it starts to hurt and I sit on a stool," he said. "I am as dedicated as the Queen. I have got to be steadfast."

Sir Tom Jones will be back on The Voice stage this Saturday night (September 3) for the eleventh series of the singing talent show.

The superstar will be accompanied by his fellow judges, Anne-Marie, will.i.am and Olly Murs, the latter who said he is happy to look after Sir Tom and his hip.

Olly, 38, said he lives close by Tom and is happy to step in and help out Olly, 38, said he would be on hand to help: "I live down the road from Tom. If he needs me, I am there," he said.

More from Tom Jones

See more More from Tom Jones

Tom Jones

Tom Jones facts: Singer's age, wife, children, real name, net worth and more revealed

Tom Jones

The 15 greatest Tom Jones songs ever, ranked

Sir Tom Jones may have been a sex symbol throughout his career but there was only one true love of his life, the star's late wife Linda (left, pictured together in 1965).

Tom Jones gives heartbreaking tribute to his late wife of 59 years who he fell in love with 'aged 12'
Sir Tom Jones was appearing on The Graham Norton Show when he recalled the incredible moment he first met Elvis Presley

Tom Jones recalls astounding moment Elvis Presley sang his own song to him the first time they met
Freddie Mercury, George Michael and Stevie Wonder

The 20 best male singers of all time, ranked in order of pure vocal ability

Features

Tom Jones

Tom Jones denies collapsing before live show: 'That is pure rumour'

The Story Behind the Songs

Best Song Lists

Music Quizzes

Music News

Smooth Interviews

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

All the actors who have played James Bond

All 6 James Bond film actors, ranked in order of greatness

Michael Jackson practising thee Moonwalk

Rare footage of Michael Jackson practicing iconic 'Billie Jean' routine in 1983 is incredible
A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's heartwarming 50-year relationship

A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's beautiful 50-year relationship

Whitney and Kevin had a beautiful friendship

Kevin Costner's beautiful relationship with "one true love" Whitney Houston revealed

The last confirmed image of Freddie Mercury has been revealed

Freddie Mercury's last ever photo revealed: Beautiful private image of the Queen star at home
ABBA

How ABBA's two marriages and divorces split the group apart for nearly 40 years

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Drummie Zeb was the frontman of reggae band Aswad

Aswad singer Drummie Zeb dies, aged 62

Music

Olivia Moore and Dan Partridge star in Grease The Musical

On Stage with Smooth: Grease the Musical stars perform classic songs as Danny and Sandy

Music

Shonka Dukureh played Big Mama Thornton in Elvis

Elvis film actor and singer Shonka Dukure has died, aged 44

TV & Film

Take That and George Michael covered the Bee Gees

10 incredible cover versions of Bee Gees songs

Bee Gees

Ed Sheeran's 'Perfect' music video

The Story of... 'Perfect' by Ed Sheeran

The Story of...