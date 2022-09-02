Tom Jones reveals he was axed from Jubilee concert after fallout with Shirley Bassey

By Giorgina Hamilton

Sir Tom Jones has confirmed he was due to perform at the Queen's Jubilee concert in June 2022 but was replaced by Rod Stewart

Tom Jones has revealed why he was notably absent from the Queen's Jubilee Concert earlier this year.

The veteran singer has confirmed that he was due to perform but a fallout with Dame Shirley Bassey meant his spot on the show fell through.

Sir Tom, 82, explained that Shirley Bassey was actually going to be his surprise guest during the June 2022 concert.

However, Bassey reportedly wasn't happy with her small role, with Jones confirming: "Shirley said, 'If I don't get my own spot I am not going to do it'. It is fair enough.

"I thought it was a good idea. She would be the surprise guest and I would've said, 'Here is Dame Shirley Bassey to help me with the next song'.

"Then I would do mine and then we would do a duet. Which is fair enough but if she could not do that then she did not want to do it."

Tom Jones went on to explain why neither he or Bassey ultimately didn't perform at the concert in the end, and why Sir Rod Stewart took their spot.

Sir Rod Stewart perfoming at the Platinum Party at Buckingham Palace on June 4, 2022. Picture: Getty

Sir Tom revealed he decided not to sing at the concert because he was asked to "run up and down a ramp" on stage while singing 'Sweet Caroline'. (Pictured: Rod Stewart run down the ramp in question). Picture: Getty

Sir Tom revealed he decided not to sing at the concert because he was asked to "run up and down a ramp" while singing 'Sweet Caroline'.

The singer revealed he was awaiting a hip replacement at the time of the concert so felt the excessive moving around wouldn't be a good idea.

Sir Tom then goes on to reveal he has postponed his hip surgery until October 28, so he can finish the final dates of his Surrounded By Time Tour and not 'disappoint' his fans.

"I have got to have a new hip. I had this one done [left] five years ago and it works great, so now this one is starting to go," Tom said, adding that he uses a walking stick to manage the pain.

"I am all right for four songs and then it starts to hurt and I sit on a stool," he said. "I am as dedicated as the Queen. I have got to be steadfast."

Sir Tom Jones will be back on The Voice stage this Saturday night (September 3) for the eleventh series of the singing talent show.

The superstar will be accompanied by his fellow judges, Anne-Marie, will.i.am and Olly Murs, the latter who said he is happy to look after Sir Tom and his hip.

Olly, 38, said he lives close by Tom and is happy to step in and help out Olly, 38, said he would be on hand to help: "I live down the road from Tom. If he needs me, I am there," he said.