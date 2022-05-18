Platinum Jubilee Concert: Queen, Rod Stewart, Diana Ross, Duran Duran and many more confirmed

18 May 2022, 22:34

Diana Rosss, Queen and Rod Stewart will perform
Diana Rosss, Queen and Rod Stewart will perform. Picture: Alamy

By Tom Eames

Queen, Rod Stewart and Elton John are among the artists who will perform at this summer's Platinum Jubilee Concert for the Queen.

Diana Ross, Queen and Adam Lambert, Duran Duran and Sir Rod Stewart will perform at the special event to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Alicia Keys, Hans Zimmer, Nile Rodgers, Andrea Bocelli and Eurovision singer Sam Ryder will also appear at Buckingham Palace.

The Platinum Party at the Palace will be attended by 22,000 people, and will be broadcast on live TV on June 4.

Queen guitarist Brian May will return 20 years on after his iconic performance of 'God Save the Queen' on the palace roof for the Golden Jubilee.

The famous band and frontman Adam Lambert will open the concert to honour the Queen's 70 years on the throne.

The concert will celebrate 70 years of the Queen
The concert will celebrate 70 years of the Queen. Picture: Getty

The party will be closed by iconic soul singer Diana Ross, who said that she was "absolutely delighted to receive an invitation to perform on such a momentous and historic occasion".

Other artists to appear include Craig David, Mabel, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Ella Eyre, Elbow, Jax Jones, Celeste, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Diversity, George Ezra and Sigala.

Sir Elton John will also appear, but his performance will be pre-recorded due to his ongoing European tour.

There will also be appearances from film, TV and sports stars including Sir David Attenborough, Emma Raducanu, David Beckham, Stephen Fry and Dame Julie Andrews.

Plus, there will be performances by the casts of The Phantom of the Opera, Hamilton, Six, The Lion King and Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat.

