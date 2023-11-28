Freddie Mercury fans flood Roger Taylor with messages after he posts emotional tribute to late Queen star

Roger Taylor sparked an outpouring of love from Queen fans when he posted a heartfelt tribute to his late bandmate, Freddie Mercury. Picture: Getty

By Giorgina Ramazzotti

Fans of Freddie Mercury expressed heartfelt emotions as Roger Taylor honoured the Queen vocalist, marking 32 years since his passing.

Roger Taylor sparked an outpouring of love from Queen fans when he posted a heartfelt tribute to his late bandmate, Freddie Mercury.

The 74-year-old drummer posted a photo of the pair to mark the 32 years that have passed since Freddie Mercury succumbed to AIDS at the age of 45 on November 24, 1991.

Queen guitarist Sir Brian May confessed on Instagram that he was at a loss for words as the sombre anniversary unfolded.

"Today’s a sad and quiet private day for me - I won’t be posting any more. Take care out there. Bri," May wrote, and now his fellow bandmate Roger Taylor has made a tribute of his own.

The 74-year-old drummer posted a photo of the pair to mark the 32 years have passed since Freddie Mercury succumbed to AIDS at the age of 45 on November 24, 1991. Picture: Getty

Queen guitarist Sir Brian May confessed on Instagram that he was at a loss for words as the somber anniversary unfolded. Picture: Getty

Taylor shared a picture of him standing quietly with Freddie Mercury, simply captioning the post: "Still miss my buddy."

Fans of the band took to Roger Taylor's comments to pay tributes of their own.

"Roger don’t make me sob I tried to be strong the whole day," one wrote.

"I’m so sorry, Roger! This was such a tragic loss for everyone all over the world, but he will live on forever in our hearts," another said.

"You never stop missing someone so special," a third commented.

"It's kind of impossible to not miss him. And I'm just a fan, can just imagine how it is being his friend. Tons of love, Roger," another reflected.

The tribute comes just months after Freddie Mercury's personal items were sold off at auction after his ex-fiance Mary Austin made the decision to downsize and let go of his belongings.

The Sotheby's sale brought international attention, but Mercury's bandmate Brian May was less than thrilled about the decision.

Ahead of the auction, May shared an old photo on Instagram of Mercury playing the guitar. He wrote: "At the time this photo was taken I’m sure it didn’t seem very important to see Freddie’s fingers dancing on my own home-made guitar.

"Now it summons up waves of affection and great memories. He is so missed."

Reflecting on the auction, he continued: "Freddie’s most intimate personal effects, and writings that were part of what we shared for so many years, will go under the hammer, to be knocked down to the highest bidder and dispersed forever.

"I can’t look. To us, his closest friends and family, it’s too sad."