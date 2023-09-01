When Freddie Mercury revealed the one person he wished he had met

1 September 2023, 15:55

Watch the promo for Freddie Mercury - The Final Act

By Mayer Nissim

There are few people in pop history on the same level as Freddie Mercury, but John Lennon was definitely one of them.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Freddie Mercury was one of the biggest stars in the history of popular music.

The Queen frontman rubbed shoulders and collaborated with a number of superstars during his career, including the likes of David Bowie and Montserrat Caballé.

But despite Queen launching their career in the early 1970s and scaling the charts soon after, they never crossed paths with one particular musician.

Then ex-Beatles man John Lennon spent most of that decade in New York City, and enjoyed a good few years away from the charts helping to raise his son Sean with his wife Yoko.

So Freddie and John's paths never crossed, and any chance of a meeting was ended forever when Lennon was murdered in 1980.

The One Person Wished Freddie Mercury He Met

"The only person I wish I had met was John Lennon," said Freddie told MTV in a video interview in 1984.

"He's the one that I did idolise and I just thought he was a very beautiful human being and I'm sad to say that I didn't get to meet him. He's the only one."

In another interview conducted in Japan the following year, Mercury was urged to compare himself to Lennon.

Freddie Mercury performs with Queen in 1975
Freddie Mercury performs with Queen in 1975. Picture: Getty Images

"To be honest I would never like to put myself with any kind of parallel with John Lennon at all because he was just the greatest, as far as I was concerned," Freddie said.

"It's not a matter of less talent or more talent, it's just that certain people are capable of doing certain things better than somebody else.

"I feel I'm not equipped to do certain things that John Lennon did and I don't think anybody should, because John Lennon was unique and one-off and that's the way it is."

Freddy Mercury about John Lennon - Interview

Freddie, who died in 1991 of bronchial pneumonia resulting from HIV/AIDS, is not the only member of Queen who would have liked to have met Lennon.

The band's guitarist Brian May, who has worked with Beatle Paul McCartney more than once, has also expressed sadness that he and Lennon never got to collaborate.

"I very seldom turn down a collaboration," May said earlier this year. "A regret is that I didn't get the chance to work with John Lennon.

He added: "The Beatles didn't always agree, they were always pulling and pushing – a bit like us and Queen.

John Lennon at home in 1971
John Lennon at home in 1971. Picture: Getty Images

"I think John would be such a stronger pusher and puller. You'd have to work really hard to keep up, to believe in your instincts. I could imagine us hitting it off."

Of his relationship with McCartney, May has said: "I've met Paul a few times, done a few things.

"He's a great guy and an animal campaigner as I am. Yeah, I wish I saw more of him really but life doesn't always let you do this stuff."

More from Queen

See more More from Queen

Queen's best songs

Queen's 20 greatest songs ever, ranked

Queen

George Michael tops the Smooth Icons vote

Smooth Icons 2023: George Michael is voted the greatest artist of all time

Music

Queen frontman Freddie Mercury and the enduring love he had for his best friend and 'soulmate', Mary Austin, has become one of the most famous – an unusual – love stories in British musical history.

Freddie Mercury: Mary Austin breaks silence on relationship with Queen star - 'He was a romantic'
Mary Austin has made the unprecedented decision to sell Freddie Mercury's most prized possessions in an auction estimated to make over £6 million.

Freddie Mercury auction: Why is Mary Austin selling star's items? Ex-fiancée explains decision
Brian May's Video Rewind

Queen's greatest music videos: Brian May breaks down band's biggest hits

Queen

Freddie Mercury, was famously and opening gay, however he had one women in his life who was more important to him that anyone else, Mary Austin. Pictured: The pair in 1985.

Freddie Mercury and Mary Austin: The insider's tale of their lifelong love story

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

Shania Twain with her ex-husband Mutt Lange (left) and second husband Frédéric Thiébaud (right)

The complicated history of how Shania Twain swapped husbands with best friend after ex cheated on her
All the actors who have played James Bond

All 6 James Bond film actors, ranked in order of greatness

Michael J Fox and his family

Michael J Fox's wife and children: A timeline of Back to the Future star's beautiful family life
A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's heartwarming 50-year relationship

A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's beautiful 53-year relationship

George Michael appearing on 'Parkinson' in 1998 singing 'A Different Corner'

George Michael's stunning stripped back version of 'A Different Corner' is a lost masterpiece
Whitney and Kevin had a beautiful friendship

Kevin Costner's beautiful relationship with "one true love" Whitney Houston revealed

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Kevin Bacon and Billy Joel in concert

Watch Kevin Bacon join Billy Joel on stage at New York's Madison Square Garden

Billy Joel

ABBA's Agnetha Fältskog releases new single ‘Where Do We Go From Here?’ – listen

ABBA's Agnetha Fältskog releases new single ‘Where Do We Go From Here?’ – listen

ABBA

Princess Diana had many close relationships with musical stars including George Michael

Princess Diana's cherished friendships with George, Freddie, Bowie and more in pictures

Music

Bananarama in 1984

Bananarama's 10 greatest songs, ranked

Song Lists

Take That stars Mark Owen and Robbie Williams gave an impromptu backstage performance of 'Greatest Day', just before taking the stage in Norfolk on Sunday, August 27.

Robbie Williams and Mark Owen sing spine-tingling acoustic version of 'Greatest Day' in backstage video

Robbie Williams