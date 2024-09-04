Brian May suffers minor stroke, but reassures fans he can still play guitar

Brian May suffers minor stroke, but reassures fans he can still play guitar. Picture: Getty

By Mayer Nissim

Brian May reveals some "good news" despite his recent health hiccup.

Brian May is one of the greatest guitarists of all time and is still very much going strong, having played a tour of Japan earlier this year as part of Queen + Adam Lambert.

And he has now reassured fans that he can still play the guitar, despite recently suffering a "minor stroke".

"I’m here to bring you first of all some good news," May said in a video posted on his website.

"I think good news is that I can play guitar after the events of the last few days .

"I say this because it was in some doubt because that little Health hiccup that I mentioned happened about a week ago... what they called it was a minor stroke and all of a sudden — out of the blue – I didn’t have any control over this arm so was a little scary."

Brian May reveals he had a minor stroke

May said he had "fantastic" care and attention at Frimley Hospital where he had been taken in an ambulance with "blue lights flashing... the lot".

He urged fans not to send him sympathy messages because he doesn't want a cluttered up inbox, and also revealed that he's currently not allowed to travel.

"I’m grounded," said May. "I’m not allowed to go out – well I’m not allowed to drive, not allowed to get on a plane, not allowed to raise the heart rate too high, not allowed to have planes flying over, which will stress me. But I’m good."