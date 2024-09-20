How many children do Queen have, and who are they?

Freddie Mercury, Brian May, Roger Taylor and John Deacon were the legendary rock band Queen. But who are their children? (Photo by Kent Gavin/Mirrorpix/Getty Images). Picture: Getty

By Thomas Edward

They've left a royal legacy befitting of their band name.

Starting out as an ambitious yet oddball group of glam rockers in the early seventies, Queen went on to dominate rock radio for the two subsequent decades.

Even still, epic anthems like 'Bohemian Rhapsody', 'Radio Ga Ga', 'Somebody To Love' and 'Don't Stop Me Now' remain as spine-tinglingly evocative as they did when the band first unleashed them on the world.

The band's timeless body of work and memorable performances (Freddie Mercury's show-stopping theatrics at Live Aid anyone?) isn't the only legacy Brian May, Roger Taylor and John Deacon have left, however.

Together, Queen's bandmates share a total of fourteen children, continuing their royal lineage into new generations.

So, who are the children of Queen? Here's everything you need to know:

Freddie Mercury

Freddie Mercury with life-long friend Mary Austin in 1986. (Photo by Dave Hogan/Getty Images). Picture: Getty

Most fans of Queen will already know that Freddie Mercury never had children.

Freddie tragically lost his battle with AIDS on 24th November 1991, having kept his sexuality secret from his public life.

Though he was in several serious relationships (notably with life-long friend Mary Austin who he proposed to but never actually married, and Jim Hutton who was his last love and life partner) it's not known whether Freddie would have wanted children himself.

Brian May

Brian May with his second wife Anita Dobson. (Photo by Steven Ferdman/Getty Images). Picture: Getty

Brian May has a total of three children, all of which he shares with his first wife Chrissie Mullen who he was married to from 1974 to 1988.

His eldest child and only son James 'Jimmy' May was born on 15th June 1978, and forged a more conventional career for himself - he's a physiotherapist who has worked with Harley Street's most prestigious spinal manipulative therapists.

His first daughter Louisa was born on 22nd May 1981, and his youngest daughter Emily Ruth was born on 17th February 1987, a year before Brian and Chrissie separated and he found love again with his now-wife Anita Dobson.

Little is known about his daughters as they prefer to live privately, though Louisa has married twice in 2004 and again in 2016, and Emily pursued a career in law before choosing against it.

Brian May and his youngest daughter Emily Ruth in 2011. Picture: Alamy

Roger Taylor

Roger Taylor and his second wife Debbie Leng in 1996. (Photo by John Ferguson/Mirrorpix via Getty Images). Picture: Getty

Roger Taylor has five children in total from two previous relationships with Dominique Beyrand and Debbie Leng. He has no children with his current wife Sarina Potgieter who he married in 2010.

Felix Luther Taylor is Roger's eldest child who he shares with Beyrand, and was born on 22nd May 1980. He has pursued a career in acting after graduating from the University of Sussex and playing drums in various bands, even starring alongside his step-mum Sarina on screen. Roger said he was the inspiration behind Queen's anthem 'Radio Ga Ga'.

They also shared another child, daughter Rory Eleanor who was born on 29th May 1986 and is now a doctor. She's been married since 2021 and has one child.

Rufus Tiger Taylor was born on 8th March 1991, and is arguably the most famous of Roger's sons, having played drums with rock band The Darkness and even being mooted to replace the late Taylor Hawkins in the Foo Fighters after his death.

Roger and Debbie Leng shared two more children, model Tigerlily Taylor who was born on 10th October 1994, and model/musician Lola Leng-Taylor who was born on 2nd April 2000.

Roger Taylor with Rory Eleanor, Rufus and current wife Sarina Potgieter in 2010. (Photo by David M. Benett/Getty Images). Picture: Getty

John Deacon

John Deacon in 1992. (Photo by Mick Hutson/Redferns). Picture: Getty

John Deacon was renowned for being Queen's most modest member, and he has lived his private life in similar fashion, caring for his six children largely out of the spotlight.

He met his wife Veronica Tetzlaff in 1971 who married four years later and remained together today, in the same family home in Putney, South West London, which they purchased with John's first Queen paycheque.

Their first child Robert was born on 18th July 1975, and they had a further five kiddlywinks: Michael was born on 3rd February 1978, Laura was born on 25th June 1979, Joshua was born on 13th December 1983, Luke was born on 5th December 1992, and Cameron was born on 7th November 1993.

Only Joshua and Luke have followed in their famous father's footsteps in terms of music, but both going relatively under-the-radar.

Luke - who looks remarkably like his dad - has been uploading cover versions to social media since 2013, in particular a gorgeous rendition of The Beatles' 'Across The Universe'.