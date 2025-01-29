Dolly: An Original Musical - Dolly Parton’s new Broadway show dates, tickets, and more details

Dolly Parton's new musical will debut on Broadway next year. Picture: Getty

By Hannah Watkin

Here’s everything you need to know about the new Dolly Parton musical, which is getting a Nashville premiere this summer.

Dolly Parton is bringing her inspiring life story to the Broadway stage in a brand-new stage musical, Dolly: An Original Musical.

The ‘9 to 5’ and ‘Jolene’ singer’s biographical musical will be soundtracked entirely by Dolly Parton’s own songs, and will have a script penned by Dolly in collaboration with two-time Emmy-winning writer Maria S. Schlatter.

So, what has Dolly said about her upcoming Broadway creation? When will it hit the stage, and how can you get tickets to its Nashville premiere?

We have all the details...

What is Dolly: An Original Musical?

Dolly: An Original Musical is the first Dolly Parton penned musical to tell the life story of the ‘Coat of Many Colours’ star herself.

Following on from the success of shows like Dolly’s own 9 to 5 stage adaptation and the Dolly authorised jukebox show Here You Come Again, Dolly: An Original Musical will be the ‘Islands in the Stream’ singer's most personal stage project so far.

Dolly presenting new info about her musical in January 2025. Picture: Getty

Asked about why she decided to make the musical now, Dolly told fans during a press event in January 2025: “Well, I ain’t getting no younger, but as I tell my husband, I ain’t getting no older either – 21 and a half, you know? I’ve outlived so many plastic surgeons!

“But I actually have always wanted to do my life story as a musical,” she reflected. “And I just thought that I wanted to see it done while I’m still around, to be able to oversee it and make sure that it’s done properly in a way that I would want to see it, rather than to wait till I’m gone and let somebody else decide how they think it should be done.”

As the show’s synopsis reads, Dolly: An Original Musical will take audiences “on a journey through the life of this rhinestone in the rough, from her barefoot beginnings in the Smoky Mountains of East Tennessee to performing in platform heels under the bright lights of Hollywood.”

Speaking about her show (originally called Hello, I’m Dolly) in 2024, Dolly said: “Hello, I’m Dolly, and I lived my whole life to see this show on stage.

“I’ve written many original songs for the show and included all your favorites in it as well. You’ll laugh, you’ll cry, you’ll clap, you’ll stomp, it truly is a Grand Ol’ Opera. Pun and fun intended. Don’t miss it!”

Dolly: An Original Musical’s book is co-written by Dolly and Maria S. Schlatter, and will be directed by Tony award-winner Bartlett Sher.

“As the world knows, Dolly is a magical blend of talent, hard work, intelligence, charm, wit, and a gigantically big heart,” the show’s producer Adam Speers gushed.

“I’m thrilled we’re going to bring her inspiring story to Broadway.”

When is the Dolly: An Original Musical premiere?

Dolly: An Original Musical will first be performed during a four-week limited run at Belmont University Nashville’s Fisher Center this summer.

Dolly's musical will tell her story in her own words. Picture: Getty

Eager fans who wish to be the first in the world to see Dolly’s biomusical will be able to catch it from Friday, July 18 to Sunday, August 17.

The show will only officially open on Friday, August 8, with prior performances being counted as previews.

Who is playing Dolly Parton in Dolly: An Original Musical? Who else is in the Dolly cast?

Dolly: An Original Musical’s cast has yet to be announced.

The musical recently concluded a national casting search – ‘The Search for Dolly’ – to look for the show’s Dolly Parton. Results of this casting competition are expected to be announced shortly.

Alongside the musical’s Nashville premiere announcement, it was also revealed that Dolly, her show’s production company CTK Enterprises and Belmont University have united to launch Dolly U – an “immersive educational experience” centred around the musical.

Dolly U students will work on the musical in various creative roles, including working as casting ambassadors during the show’s 'Search for Dolly' casting scheme.

How can I get tickets for Dolly: An Original Musical?

Tickets for Dolly: An Original Musical’s Nashville dates are now available to buy via the musical’s official website: dollymusical.com/tickets/

Tickets can also be bought in person at the Fisher Center for the Performing Arts box office on the Belmont University campus, or by phoning: +1 (615) 460-2255.

Dolly has always been loyal to her home state of Tennessee. Picture: Getty

When is Dolly: An Original Musical coming to Broadway?

Dolly: An Original Musical is set to debut on one of Broadway’s ‘Main Stem’ stages in 2026.

Will Dolly: An Original Musical come to the UK?

Dolly: An Original Musical is currently preparing for its US premiere, and with its Broadway debut date still to be announced, it may be a while before we hear news about whether the show will be hopping across the pond.

But here’s hoping Dolly will achieve great reviews and much success when it shows in the States, as this should lead the way to a UK residency and/or tour in the future.