Dolly Parton musical Here You Come Again goes on tour: Dates, venues and tickets revealed
13 March 2024, 10:28
Dolly Parton's musical comedy is packed with hits from across her career.
As well as being a queen of the airwaves and silver screen, Dolly Parton has already conquered the world of musical theatre.
The adaptation of her classic 1980 movie 9 to 5 stormed Broadway over a decade ago before winning over the West End, but we've long wanted a musical that takes in all of Dolly's very biggest songs.
Well, our wishes have very much been answered with the launch of Here You Come Again – The Dolly Parton Musical, a joyous new musical comedy that's soundtracked by classic tracks from across Dolly's career.
And you won't have to go to Broadway or even the West End to catch it, with the production going on tour across the UK from May to December 2024.
Tickets for the tour are on sale now and are available from the show's official website.
"Packed with the iconic songs 'Jolene', '9 to 5', 'Islands in the Stream', 'I Will Always Love You', 'Here You Come Again' and more, this lively and touching new musical tells the story of a diehard fan whose fantasy version of international icon Dolly Parton gets him through trying times," reads the blurb.
"With her wit, humour and charm, Dolly teaches him a whole lot about life, love and how to pull yourself up by your bootstraps…even if your bootstraps don’t have rhinestones!
"This is one musical that is sure to make you smile."
The full 2024 UK tour dates for Here You Come Again – The Dolly Parton Musical are as follows:
- Saturday 11 May - Saturday 8 June – Leeds Playhouse, Leeds
- Tuesday 11 June - Saturday 15 June – Curve Theatre, Leicester
- Tuesday 18 June - Saturday 22 June – Theatre Royal, Newcastle
- Tuesday 24 June - Saturday 29 June – Arts Theatre, Cambridge
- Tuesday 2 July - Saturday 6 July – The Marlowe, Canterbury
- Tuesday 9 July - Saturday 13 July – Theatre Royal and Concert Hall, Nottimgham
- Tuesday 16 July - Saturday 20 July – Malvern Theatres, Great Malvern
- Tuesday 23 July - Saturday 27 July – Edinburgh Playhouse, Edinburgh
- Tuesday 30 July - Saturday 3 August – His Majesty's Theatre, Aberdeen
- Tuesday 20 August - Saturday 24 August – Cliffs Pavilion, Southend
- Tuesday 27 August - Saturday 31 August – Wales Millennium Centre, Cardiff
- Tuesday 3 August - Saturday 7 September – Brighton Theatre Royal, Brighton
- Tuesday 10 September - Saturday 14 September – The Alexandra, Birmingham
- Tuesday 17 September - Saturday 21 September – Lyceum Theatre, Sheffield
- Tuesday 24 September - Saturday 28 September – Richmond Theatre, London
- Tuesday 1 October - Saturday 5 October – Kings Theatre, Glasgow
- Tuesday 8 October - Saturday 12 October – Norwich Theatre, Norwich
- Tuesday 15 October - Saturday 19 October – Everyman Theatre, Cheltenham
- Tuesday 22 October - Saturday 26 October – New Victoria Theatre, Woking
- Tuesday 29 October - Saturday 2 November – The Lowry, Salford
- Tuesday 5 November- Saturday 9 November – Theatre Royal, Bath
- Tuesday 19 November - Saturday 23 November – Milton Keynes Theatre, Milton Keynes
- Tuesday 26 November - Saturday 30 November – Grand Theatre, Blackpool
- Tuesday 3 November - Saturday 7 December – Liverpool Empire, Liverpool