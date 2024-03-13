Dolly Parton musical Here You Come Again goes on tour: Dates, venues and tickets revealed

Here You Come Again – The Dolly Parton Musical trailer

By Mayer Nissim

Dolly Parton's musical comedy is packed with hits from across her career.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

As well as being a queen of the airwaves and silver screen, Dolly Parton has already conquered the world of musical theatre.

The adaptation of her classic 1980 movie 9 to 5 stormed Broadway over a decade ago before winning over the West End, but we've long wanted a musical that takes in all of Dolly's very biggest songs.

Well, our wishes have very much been answered with the launch of Here You Come Again – The Dolly Parton Musical, a joyous new musical comedy that's soundtracked by classic tracks from across Dolly's career.

And you won't have to go to Broadway or even the West End to catch it, with the production going on tour across the UK from May to December 2024.

Dolly Parton on stage in Texas in 2022. Picture: Getty Images

Tickets for the tour are on sale now and are available from the show's official website.

"Packed with the iconic songs 'Jolene', '9 to 5', 'Islands in the Stream', 'I Will Always Love You', 'Here You Come Again' and more, this lively and touching new musical tells the story of a diehard fan whose fantasy version of international icon Dolly Parton gets him through trying times," reads the blurb.

Here You Come Again - The Dolly Parton Musical. Picture: Simon Friend Entertainment

"With her wit, humour and charm, Dolly teaches him a whole lot about life, love and how to pull yourself up by your bootstraps…even if your bootstraps don’t have rhinestones!

"This is one musical that is sure to make you smile."

Dolly Parton interview: Making 'Let It Be' with Paul McCartney and 'Wrecking Ball' with Miley Cyrus

The full 2024 UK tour dates for Here You Come Again – The Dolly Parton Musical are as follows: