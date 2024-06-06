John Deacon facts: Queen bassist's age, songs, family and where he is now explained

He was a member of one of the world's biggest bands, but John Deacon decided to quit the limelight.

But why did Queen bassist John Deacon leave the group? Here's all the big facts about the quiet man of rock...

How old is John Deacon? John Deacon was born on August 19, 1951. He celebrated his 74th birthday in 2023.

What is John Deacon doing now? Deacon has stayed out of the public eye since retiring. He chose not to appear at Queen's induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2001, or to join in the collaboration projects with Paul Rodgers or Adam Lambert. Video: Remembering Freddie Mercury's final public appearance at 1990 Brit Awards Brian May has said that Deacon is still involved on the business side of Queen, and that he also approves of the upcoming Freddie Mercury biopic Bohemian Rhapsody. In 2014, May and Roger Taylor admitted that they no longer have much contact with Deacon except about finances. Taylor said: "[Deacon]'s completely retired from any kind of social contact", and described him as "a little fragile." He lives in Putney in South West London with his wife Veronica Tetzlaff, whom he married in 1975, and is the father of six children.