Listen to the Bee Gees’ incredible cover of The Beatles classic for forgotten movie

21 December 2022, 13:20

Did you know The Bee Gees starred in a Beatles-inspired musical?
Did you know The Bee Gees starred in a Beatles-inspired musical? Picture: RSO/Alamy

By Thomas Curtis-Horsfall

They're one of the most influential acts of the 20th century.

When you mention the likes of The Beatles as one of the most important musical acts of all time, you can safely name the Bee Gees in their company.

The Gibb brothers have sold an estimated 225 million records worldwide throughout their career, and are the third-most successful band in Billboard charts history behind only The Supremes and the 'Fab Four'.

They had enormous global success across their career, and are rightly regarded as one of the most important acts in pop music.

Even though their careers began at similar times, Barry, Robin, and Maurice have also been open about the influence The Beatles had on them as musicians and people.

Maurice was flattered on one occasion when someone mistook one of his songs as one of the Beatles' own.

"The nicest compliment I ever heard about 'Lonely Days' was when a manager in a restaurant turned around and said, ‘You know, this was the best Beatles song ever.'"

But they took their love of the Liverpudlians to the next level by covering them in a forgotten film released in 1978.

The Bee Gees were always huge admirers of The Beatles.
The Bee Gees were always huge admirers of The Beatles. Picture: Alamy
Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band was inspired by The Beatles iconic music.
Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band was inspired by The Beatles iconic music. Picture: Alamy

At the peak of the stardom when Saturday Night Fever was riding at the top of the charts and the band were the undisputed 'Kings Of Disco', they turned their attention to The Beatles once again.

There was a broadway show called Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band on the Road which was loosely inspired by The Beatles' music and was produced by the Bee Gees' manager Robert Stigwood.

Stigwood bought the rights to use 29 of the Beatles' songs so wanted to turn the play into a movie, and pulled a few favours from the bands he managed to get a soundtrack together for what would become the jukebox music comedy Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band.

Alongside the Bee Gees, Stigwood also got the likes of Peter Frampton (who co-starred with the Gibb brothers in the film), Earth, Wind & Fire, Alice Cooper, and even Aerosmith to all cover Beatles songs.

But it's the Bee Gees incredible rendition of 'A Day In The Life' that stands head and shoulders above the rest.

The song - famously written in two parts, one by John Lennon and the other by Paul McCartney - was one of the highlights from the film.

The response to the Bee Gees' version was so great in fact, that the boys later released it as a single.

Given they were the height of their fame with the disco movement, and were renowned worldwide because of it, their cover version brought the brothers right back to the beginning of their career.

With Barry taking lead vocals, it proved his incredible falsetto was as suited to disco and funk as it was psychedelic rock.

The Beatles' former producer, George Martin, came on board as musical director, conductor, arranger and producer of the soundtrack, which gave it a level of authenticity.

But Robin perhaps got slightly carried away with comparisons, stating before the film's release that their versions would wash away any memory of The Beatles, which was likely meant in jest.

"Kids today don't know the Beatles' Sgt. Pepper. And when those who do see our film and hear us doing it, that will be the version they relate to and remember. Unfortunately, the Beatles will be secondary" he said.

The Bee Gees covered several of The Beatles songs in the forgotten film.
The Bee Gees covered several of The Beatles songs in the forgotten film. Picture: Alamy
The theatrical poster for the 1978 film.
The theatrical poster for the 1978 film. Picture: Alamy

As history would tell us, that absolutely wasn't that case as the Bee Gees versions of The Beatles iconic songs faded into obscurity.

It didn't help that Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band was only a minor box office success upon its release in 1978, and was panned by the critics.

Luckily, it didn't tarnish the Bee Gees success as their fans' imaginations remained with them in the disco world.

Soon after the film failed, the trio returned to the top of the charts with Spirits Have Flown and three more hit singles 'Too Much Heaven', 'Tragedy', and 'Love You Inside Out'.

So their versions of The Beatles classics were consigned to the history books.

But their love for the band that inspired them throughout the early phases of their career never waned.

Though it's doubtful the Bee Gees endeared themselves to their heroes with such a bad movie.

More from the Bee Gees

See more More from the Bee Gees

The Bee Gees best songs ever

The 20 greatest Bee Gees songs of all time, ranked

The younger brother of Barry, Robin and Maurice Gibb would often sing with his siblings, but also had a successful singing career of his own. Pictured in New York in 1981

When Andy Gibb sang 'White Christmas' in 1981 and it was sensational

Music

Barry Gibb and Linda Gibb (formerly Gray) have been married for fifty years after meeting on the set of Top of The Pops and marrying in 1970. Pictured in 1983.

When Barry Gibb made rare appearance with wife Linda to sing 'Silent Night' with their kids on TV special
Bee Gees and Céline Dion's heartwarming friendship revealed in behind-the-scenes footage

Watch Bee Gees and Celine Dion record 'Immortality' in fascinating behind-the-scenes studio footage
The British public couldn't wait to have the Bee Gees back on 'home soil' again.

When the Bee Gees made a triumphant UK comeback with 1988 Wembley Stadium performance

Eric Clapton and the Bee Gees: how did they end up working together?

The Bunburys: Remember this Bee Gees and Eric Clapton supergroup?

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

Shania Twain with her ex-husband Mutt Lange (left) and second husband Frédéric Thiébaud (right)

The complicated history of how Shania Twain swapped husbands with best friend after ex cheated on her
All the actors who have played James Bond

All 6 James Bond film actors, ranked in order of greatness

Michael J Fox and his family

Michael J Fox's wife and children: A timeline of Back to the Future star's beautiful family life
A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's heartwarming 50-year relationship

A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's beautiful 50-year relationship

George Michael appearing on 'Parkinson' in 1998 singing 'A Different Corner'

George Michael's stunning stripped back version of 'A Different Corner' is a lost masterpiece
Whitney and Kevin had a beautiful friendship

Kevin Costner's beautiful relationship with "one true love" Whitney Houston revealed

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Naomi Ackie becomes Whitney Houston

Naomi Ackie interview: British actor reveals how she transformed into Whitney Houston in new film

Whitney Houston

Cliff Richard gave a moving speech about the last months of his friendship with Olivia, before launching into an incredible reenacted duet between the pair.

Cliff Richard recreates moving 'Suddenly' duet with Olivia Newton-John 6 months after her death

Olivia Newton-John

The remastered HD video showcases The Bodyguard star's exceptional singing voice she recorded for her studio collection One Wish: The Holiday Album, released in 2003.

Whitney Houston's stripped back 'O Holy Night' is out of this world

Whitney Houston

Duncan Jones, 51, wore the exact scarf Bowie donned in the iconic 1984 video special to create a new introduction to the famous animated story.

David Bowie's son finds dad's old scarf and recreates emotional intro from 'The Snowman'

David Bowie

The Specials frontman Terry Hall dies aged 63

Showbiz