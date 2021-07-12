Foo Fighters transform into Bee Gees tribute band for lively ‘You Should Be Dancing’ performance

12 July 2021, 09:39

The Foo Fighters have transformed into the Dee Gees
The Foo Fighters have transformed into the Dee Gees.

By Naomi Bartram

The Foo Fighters have covered the Bee Gees’ ‘You Should Be Dancing’ in a new video, giving us a first glimpse of the group as tribute band the Dee Gees.

The Foo Fighters are set to release their Bee Gees cover album Hail Satin next week.

Ahead of the big day, they’ve transformed into the Dee Gees to record a performance video of ‘You Should Be Dancing’.

Who are the Dee Gees? Foo Fighters' Bee Gees tribute band and album explained

The video sees frontman Dave Grohl singing the 1976 hit, which reached No. 5 on the UK Singles Chart at the time.

It is part of an extra special LP, which will contain covers of four more Bee Gees classics including 'Night Fever', 'Tragedy' and 'More Than A Woman', as well as Andy Gibb's 'Shadow Dancing'.

The songs all channel the originals, with Grohl singing in a Barry Gibb’s iconic high falsetto.

There will also be five Foo Fighters’ tracks recorded live at the band's 606 studio from their Medicine At Midnight album.

This comes after the Foo Fighters released their cover of 'You Should Be Dancing' earlier this month.

Asked why they decided to record the classic track, Grohl revealed they were inspired by a recent Bee Gees documentary.

QUIZ: How well do you know the Bee Gees' song lyrics?

He told the BBC: "We've been going down to our studio every day and filming things and recording things, and this one day we had our list of things we were supposed to do and it said, 'Record a cover song for Jo.'

“And while we were having this conversation, somebody said, 'Hey, have you seen that Bee Gees documentary?' And I was like the last person on earth — the only person that hadn't seen it!

The Bee Gees released You Should Be Dancing in 1976
The Bee Gees released You Should Be Dancing in 1976. Picture: Getty Images

“So I was, like, 'Why don't we just do a Bee Gees song?' And someone was just, like, 'Okay… how do you wanna do it?!' And I said: 'Well, let's do it like the Bee Gees.'"

Hail Satin is set to be released on July 17 as part of the next Record Store Day drop, with the Bee Gees songs taking up one side of the vinyl release.

Watch the extraordinary moment the Bee Gees busked on the streets of London in 1993

Meanwhile, fans of the Bee Gees will soon be treated to a film based on the band, created by the producers of Bohemian Rhapsody and director Kenneth Branagh.

The unnamed biopic will centre around the success of the band, following the life of brothers Barry, Maurice and Robin Gibb.

