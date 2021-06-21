Who are the Dee Gees? Foo Fighters' Bee Gees tribute band and 'Hail Satin' album explained

Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl will cover some Bee Gees classics. Picture: Getty

By Tom Eames

The Foo Fighters have announced their brand new musical project - which will see them transform into a Bee Gees tribute band for their next album.

Now known ass the Dee Gees, referencing frontman Dave Grohl's initials, the group will release a full album including four Bee Gees covers.

Hail Satin will feature the Foo Fighters cover the Gibb brothers' disco classics 'Night Fever', 'Tragedy', 'You Should Be Dancing' and 'More Than a Woman'.

The album will be released on vinyl for US Record Store Day on July 17, and well... we can't wait.

Side one of the LP will also feature their version of Andy Gibb's 'Shadow Dancing'.

Meanwhile, side two will include five live versions of songs from their last album Medicine at Midnight.

The American band announced the new album with a clip of Grohl channelling Barry Gibb's iconic falsetto.

The album follows the band's recent cover of the Bee Gees, with Grohl telling the BBC: "I was like, ​'Why don't we just do a Bee Gees song?'

"And someone was just like, ​'OK, how do you wanna do it?' And I said, ​'Well, let's do it like the Bee Gees'."

He added that he had "never, ever in my life sung like that, but it was the easiest song I have ever sung in my entire life!"

Dave Grohl is known for his love of classic music from the 1960s and 1970s, having previously covered artists such as The Beatles, Wings, Gary Numan and Gerry Rafferty.

Meanwhile, a Bee Gees biopic is currently in the works from the producers of Bohemian Rhapsody and director Kenneth Branagh.