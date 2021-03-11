Upcoming Bee Gees movie to be directed by Kenneth Branagh

Upcoming Bee Gees Movie to be directed by Kenneth Branagh. Picture: Getty

By Sian Moore

Northern Irish actor and filmmaker Kenneth Branagh will direct the new Bee Gees biopic, which could hit screens in the next couple of years.

The actor and filmmaker has previously directed the blockbusters Thor and 2017's Murder on the Orient Express, and has starred in over 70 movies.

The currently untitled biopic will follow the three musical brothers from their arrival from Australia to 1960s London, charting their ups and downs in the music industry.

It will also portray how the siblings became disco kings, thanks to the success of Saturday Night Fever.

Barry Gibb recently revealed that the film could be released in the next couple of years.

"The biopic could be about two years away," the singer is quoted saying in the Daily Star's Wired column.

"You shall see how I saw the world through my eyes, and there are a lot of things that nobody ever knew about. It is a million moments, you know – a million moments that change your life in one day."

Bohemian Rhapsody producer Graham King reportedly approached Bradley Cooper to star as Sir Barry in the movie, the Daily Mail reported last year.

However, the A Star is Born actor's spokesperson said he was "not in negotiations at the moment".

Bradley Cooper could play Barry Gibb in a Bee Gees movie. Picture: Getty

It was just last December when the Bee Gees released their documentary How Can You Mend a Broken Heart.

The first feature-length film charted the rise of the group and the success that followed across four decades.

Speaking about the movie, producer Nigel Sinclair said: "It is an incredible privilege to be able to bring the Bee-Gees’ story to cinemas where audiences can experience the world these superstars created on the big screen, hopefully providing a welcome escape from the difficult times we are all currently living.

"Barry, Maurice and Robin Gibb's talent made an extraordinary impact across five continents over five decades and their legacy will be felt for generations to come."