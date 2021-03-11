Upcoming Bee Gees movie to be directed by Kenneth Branagh

11 March 2021, 10:17

Upcoming Bee Gees Movie to be directed by Kenneth Branagh
Upcoming Bee Gees Movie to be directed by Kenneth Branagh. Picture: Getty

By Sian Moore

Northern Irish actor and filmmaker Kenneth Branagh will direct the new Bee Gees biopic, which could hit screens in the next couple of years.

Kenneth Branagh will direct the new biographical Bee Gees film, reports have announced.

The actor and filmmaker has previously directed the blockbusters Thor and 2017's Murder on the Orient Express, and has starred in over 70 movies.

The currently untitled biopic will follow the three musical brothers from their arrival from Australia to 1960s London, charting their ups and downs in the music industry.

It will also portray how the siblings became disco kings, thanks to the success of Saturday Night Fever.

Read more: Bee Gees movie: Bradley Cooper in line to play Barry Gibb in new biopic

Barry Gibb recently revealed that the film could be released in the next couple of years.

"The biopic could be about two years away," the singer is quoted saying in the Daily Star's Wired column.

"You shall see how I saw the world through my eyes, and there are a lot of things that nobody ever knew about. It is a million moments, you know – a million moments that change your life in one day."

Read more: Every musical biopic in the works right now: Whitney Houston, Elvis, Take That and more

Bohemian Rhapsody producer Graham King reportedly approached Bradley Cooper to star as Sir Barry in the movie, the Daily Mail reported last year.

However, the A Star is Born actor's spokesperson said he was "not in negotiations at the moment".

Bradley Cooper could play Barry Gibb in a Bee Gees movie.
Bradley Cooper could play Barry Gibb in a Bee Gees movie. Picture: Getty

It was just last December when the Bee Gees released their documentary How Can You Mend a Broken Heart.

The first feature-length film charted the rise of the group and the success that followed across four decades.

Read more: Bee Gees first TV gig: Teenage Barry Gibb and 10 year olds Robin and Maurice sing in 1960

Speaking about the movie, producer Nigel Sinclair said: "It is an incredible privilege to be able to bring the Bee-Gees’ story to cinemas where audiences can experience the world these superstars created on the big screen, hopefully providing a welcome escape from the difficult times we are all currently living.

"Barry, Maurice and Robin Gibb's talent made an extraordinary impact across five continents over five decades and their legacy will be felt for generations to come."

More from the Bee Gees

See more More from the Bee Gees

Bee Gees

The greatest Bee Gees songs of all time, ranked

Features

Brian Wilson and Barry Gibb may make some music together

Barry Gibb and Brian Wilson hint at new music after mutual praise online: "We must collaborate!"

Barry Gibb

Barry Gibb can be seen in the video trying to make his son laugh as the youngster films him on a video recorder at home.

Barry Gibb larks around in adorable homemade video recorded by his young son in the 1980s

Barry Gibb

Olivia and Barry performed 'How Can You Mend A Broken Heart' in Australia at Sound Relief in 2009

When Barry Gibb and Olivia Newton-John sang 'How Can You Mend A Broken Heart' and it was spectacular

Barry Gibb

Andy Gibb gave a sensational performance of the Bee Gees' hit song 'Words' when he was just 23-years-old.

Andy Gibb outshines older brother Barry with jaw dropping solo of Bee Gees’ ‘Words’ in 1981
As the Bee Gees begin to play the classic track 'Grease', the lighting crew shone a spotlight on Olivia Newton-John in the audience.

When Barry Gibb led the Bee Gees in singing ‘Grease’ to a moved Olivia Newton-John in the crowd
The Story of...
Song Lists
Quizzes
Music News
Interviews

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

Gary Barlow's Smooth Sessions

Smooth Sessions: Watch Gary Barlow's exclusive free virtual gig now!
How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons

How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons
1980s love songs

The 20 greatest love songs of the 1980s, ranked

Bee Gees star Barry Gibb and singing sensation Barbra Streisand were presenting a Grammy Award when the Australian sex symbol gently kissed the Funny Girl star as the world watched on.

When Barry Gibb tenderly kissed Barbra Streisand live on stage at the 1981 Grammy Awards
Naomi Aye, 12, was appearing on France's 2020 series of The Voice Kids when she gave the incredible performance of 'Bohemian Rhapsody'

The Voice Kids: Girl, 12, channels Freddie Mercury with spine-tingling rendition of Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody'
QUIZ: Can you match these logos to the correct bands and artists?

QUIZ: Can you match these logos to the correct bands and artists?

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Lady Gaga stunned as she sang 'Shallow' for the first time to the cast and crew of 'A Star Is Born'

When Lady Gaga sang jaw-dropping acoustic of 'Shallow' for first time to stunned crew of 'A Star Is Born'

Music

Michael Jackson and Debbie Rowe

Who was Michael Jackson's wife Debbie Rowe?

Michael Jackson

Paul McCartney, Dolly Parton and Mariah Carey are among the richest singers

These are the top 20 richest singers in the world

Music

The official poster for Madness by Madness 'Before we was we'

Madness to release new TV documentary film 'Before We Was We'

Music

Tina Turner has spoken about the pitfalls on her road to fame and her relationship with Ike Turner in a trailer for the HBO documentary, Tina.

Tina Turner opens up about 'abusive life' in new trailer for sensational documentary

Tina Turner