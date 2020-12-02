Bee Gees documentary: Watch Barry Gibb display his iconic falsetto in two brand new clips

2 December 2020, 13:22

By Tom Eames

The upcoming Bee Gees documentary How Can You Mend a Broken Heart promises to be a revealing look back at the Gibb brothers, and two new clips have been released.

How Can You Mend a Broken Heart is the first full-length documentary about the Bee Gees, and will chart the lives and careers of Barry Gibb, Robin Gibb and Maurice Gibb.

The above clip show Barry Gibb and his younger brother Robin Gibb recording a classic track, focusing on their world-famous falsetto vocals.

The film will premiere on Sky Documentaries on December 13, and will be available on DVD and Digital Download on December 14.

A second clip takes a look back at the phenomenal success of the Bee Gees' soundtrack for Saturday Night Fever, which became one of the world's best-selling albums of all time in 1978.

The film promises to be "a story of staggering achievement and loss but also serves as an exploration into the underlying creativity behind the enduring phenomenon of the band".

It will feature a brand new interview Sir Barry Gibb, as well as from fans and friends Eric Clapton, Mark Ronson, Noel Gallagher, Lulu, Nick Jonas, Chris Martin and Justin Timberlake.

Watch the trailer below:

Directed by Frank Marshall, the man behind films including The Curious Case of Benjamin Button and Jurassic World: Dominion, it was an official selection for the 2020 Telluride Film Festival.

"Like so many people around the world, I’ve loved the Bee Gees’ music all my life," Marshall said.

See more: When Barry Gibb tenderly kissed Barbra Streisand live on stage

"But it wasn’t until I did my first interview with Barry, almost 3 years ago, that I began to discover their uncanny creative instincts, their musical gifts, their humor, and the brotherhood and family that made them so unique.

"It’s been such an honor to be involved in this movie and celebrate the massive impact The Bee Gee's have had on popular music."

