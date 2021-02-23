Barry Gibb and Brian Wilson hint at new music after mutual praise online: "We must collaborate!"

23 February 2021, 17:20 | Updated: 23 February 2021, 17:27

Brian Wilson and Barry Gibb may make some music together
Brian Wilson and Barry Gibb may make some music together. Picture: Getty

Brian Wilson and Barry Gibb have been praising each other's musical talents on social media and the Bee Gee took it one step further by saying to Brian, and the world, "We must collaborate!"

If Brian Wilson and Barry Gibb have anything to do with it then we could soon be treated to a collaboration between two of pop music's finest songwriters.

It all began on Wednesday February 17 when the Bee Gee and the Beach Boy shared their mutual admiration for each other on social media.

Brian Wilson took to his Instagram page and talked about his first meeting with the Bee Gees' Barry Gibb.

Beach Boy Brian Wilson took to his Instagram page on February 17 and talked about his first meeting with the Bee Gees' Barry Gibb.
Beach Boy Brian Wilson took to his Instagram page on February 17 and talked about his first meeting with the Bee Gees' Barry Gibb. Picture: Getty

“I really admire Barry Gibb,” he wrote. “He is like King Kong. He and I could probably work something up together.

"We met at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame back in 1997. I presented them for their introduction. They sang ‘To Love Somebody.’

"Before the show, Barry came down to meet me and he just sat in the room. I heard later that he was nervous. I was nervous too.”

Brian then went on stage and praised the band at the 1997 ceremony, saying: “The magic of the Bee Gees is in their songwriting, the lyrics, and the way the words go against the melodies. But the real secret is, they’re a family. They’re brothers.”

Barry Gibb spotted Brian Wilson's online praise and on the same day responded to the Beach Boys' Instagram page.

“You are the reason I’m living,” Barry replied. “You prove to me that you can do whatever you want to do with your voice and all these years I have just been following you and everything you do. If I’m King Kong then you are Godzilla!

Barry Gibb (pictured right with brothers Robin and Maurice in 1999)spotted Brian Wilson's online praise and on the same day responded to The Beach Boy on his Instagram page: "You're the reason i'm living!"
Barry Gibb (pictured right with brothers Robin and Maurice in 1999)spotted Brian Wilson's online praise and on the same day responded to The Beach Boy on his Instagram page: "You're the reason i'm living!". Picture: Getty
Brian Wilson (second left) and The Beach Boys pictured in London in 1964
Brian Wilson (second left) and The Beach Boys pictured in London in 1964. Picture: Getty

"Thank you for such a wonderful compliment. We must connect and collaborate as soon as we can. I love you pal ! As I said…you’re the reason. BG”

The mutual love-in comes just months after Barry Gibb collaborated with a host of famous voices for his most recent album Greenfields: The Gibb Brothers Songbook, Vol. 1, released on January 8.

The last remaining Bee Gees star re-recorded some of his and his brothers' greatest hits with some of his closest friends in country music, including Keith Urban and Dolly Parton.

Sir Barry Gibb has always been a big fan of bluegrass and country music, and the 12 Bee Gees tracks on the new album including 'Words', 'How Deep is Your Love' and 'Jive Talkin'' got reworks from Barry, with duets including Alison Krauss, David Rawlings, Jason Isbell, Jay Buchanan, Little Big Town, Miranda Lambert, Olivia Newton-John and Sheryl Crow.

Barry has had a lifelong friendship with Olivia Newton-John in particular and a history which sees them collaborating as far back as the late seventies.

Barry Gibb's new album features duets with Olivia Newton-John and Dolly Parton (pictured).
Barry Gibb's new album features duets with Olivia Newton-John and Dolly Parton (pictured). Picture: RCA/Youtube

In 1979 Barry Gibb joined the Bee Gees, ABBA, Rod Stewart and Olivia Newton-John for a medley of Jackie DeShannon's 'Put A Little Bit Of Love In Your Heart' at The Music for UNICEF Concert in New York, a night which also saw Olivia sing a stunning duet with Andy Gibb.

1997 saw the Bee Gees dedicate a special performance of the song Grease to a moved Olivia Newton-John, and in 2009 the pair sang a handful of greatest hits including 'How Can You Mend A Broken Heart' and 'Islands In The Stream' at a fundraiser in Australia.

Can you imagine a collaboration between Barry Gibb, Brian Wilson and Olivia Newton-John? Now that would be something!

