Watch an exclusive clip from Bee Gees film 'How Can You Mend A Broken Heart'
4 December 2020, 12:27 | Updated: 4 December 2020, 12:42
A new look at the highly anticipated Bee Gees documentary shows the trio in the studio in 1978 as they recorded 'Tragedy' and as one expert says: "Brought melody to disco"
How Can You Mend a Broken Heart is the first feature-length documentary charting the rise of the Bee Gees and their four decades of success, and ahead of its release next week, Smooth Radio can exclusively bring you a sneak peek of the film.
Ahead of the movie's release on December 13, the exclusive online clip pays homage to Barry, Robin and Maurice Gibb and how - in the era of Studio 54 - they changed the sound of disco music forever.
The exclusive video discusses the Bee Gees influence on the musical age as they are seen recording 'Tragedy' in Miami's Criteria studios in 1978, with one commentator saying the Bee Gees single-handedly "brought melody to disco".
How Can You Mend a Broken Heart charts the success of the band who wrote more than 1,000 songs, created twenty number one hits and sold more than 220 Million records to date.
The movie features interviews with some of music's most influential artists including Eric Clapton, Mark Ronson, Noel Gallagher, Lulu, Chris Martin, Justin Timberlake and - of course - Barry Gibb himself.
Speaking ahead of the film's launch, producer Nigel Sinclair said: “It is an incredible privilege to be able to bring the Bee-Gees’ story to cinemas where audiences can experience the world these superstars created on the big screen, hopefully providing a welcome escape from the difficult times we are all currently living.”
“Barry, Maurice and Robin Gibb’s talent made an extraordinary impact across five continents over five decades and their legacy will be felt for generations to come.
Director of the film, Frank Marshall - who directed The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button with Brad Pitt - has previously admitted he's a huge Bee Gees fan.
“Like so many people around the world, I’ve loved the Bee Gees’ music all my life," he said in a statement.
“But it wasn’t until I did my first interview with Barry, almost 3 years ago, that I began to discover their uncanny creative instincts, their musical gifts, their humour, and the brotherhood and family that made them so unique."
“It’s been such an honour to be involved in this movie and celebrate the massive impact The Bee Gees have had on popular music.”
How Can You Mend A Broken Heart launches on Sky Documentaries on 13 December and on DVD and Digital Download from 14 December