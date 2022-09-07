Could Sam Ryder be a future Queen frontman after his incredible performance of ‘Somebody To Love’?

7 September 2022, 12:49

Eurovision star Sam Ryder is currently the nation's sweetheart, and a future Queen frontman?
Eurovision star Sam Ryder is currently the nation's sweetheart, and a future Queen frontman?

By Thomas Curtis-Horsfall

Sam Ryder was completely unknown until becoming a viral sensation in March 2020.

But because of his gleaming smile and immaculate singing voice, Sam Ryder has since become the nation's sweetheart.

What helped secure his status as the UK's favourite new star was achieving the unexpected by coming second in the 2022 Eurovision song contest.

Historically - with a few exceptions - we usually finish bottom or thereabouts. But Sam changed our fortunes.

Then after a show-stopping performance at Queen Elizabeth's platinum jubilee concert, he has once again hit the jackpot performing with another Queen.

And he proved his credentials once again on the biggest stage, standing next to his music heroes: Brian May and Roger Taylor, as well as the Foo Fighters who they were all in attendance for.

Rather than pinch himself, Sam Ryder threw his hat in the ring as a potential future Queen frontman, with a rousing rendition of 'Somebody To Love'.

In March 2022, Foo Fighters' beloved drummer Taylor Hawkins tragically passed away, leaving the rock music world reeling.

To commemorate the premature loss of a modern rock icon, band member Dave Grohl arranged the Taylor Hawkins Tribute concert at Wembley on 3rd September of the same year.

Hawkins was an avid fan of classic rock, gushing over and befriending the likes of Paul McCartney, Queen, Nile Rodgers, AC/DC, Led Zeppelin, Oasis, and The Eagles throughout his career.

Proving what a dear friend he was to his fellow rock music friends, they'd all congregate to perform with Foo Fighters in a six-hour concert for over 90,000 fans at Wembley Stadium.

But one plucky singer - who sadly never got to meet Taylor Hawkins - fit the bill for the set where Queen's Brian May and Roger Taylor joined Foo Fighters on stage to perform a number of tracks.

Revealed as a special guest on the night, Dave Grohl announced: "We have a very special guest tonight who you may not expect. We didn't."

"When we were talking about this next song to perform, we weren't actually sure who we should get to come up and sing it with us, and I think it might have been Roger [Taylor] who had this idea."

"Roger showed us a clip of someone singing along to this song and we made one phone call and within 20 minutes this person told us that he would come here tonight to sing it with us" he continues.

"So, would you please welcome the most amazing vocalist. Sam Ryder, come up to sing with us tonight."

Then Sam bounces on stage to greet his heroes with big smiles and a glittering jumpsuit to sing 'Somebody To Love'.

Sam Ryder was a secret guest at the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert held at Wembley Stadium on 3rd September 2022.
Sam Ryder was a secret guest at the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert held at Wembley Stadium on 3rd September 2022. Picture: Toni Brazier

It's not the first time anyone has heard Sam sing 'Somebody To Love' however.

He uploaded his cover version to TikTok during the first lockdown throughout the global pandemic, and it certainly got him noticed with record labels scrambling for his signature.

The proof is in the pudding, given he was a sandwich shop owner in Essex at the time, and is now sharing the stage with rock music legends.

So, could the singer become Queen's frontman in the future? We don't see why not - though Adam Lambert might have something to say about it...

For the time being however, Ryder is focused on his solo career with the upcoming release of his debut album There’s Nothing But Space, Man! which is coming our way in October 2022.

