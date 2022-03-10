Brian May says Elvis deserves to be 'portrayed with love' in new biopic

10 March 2022, 12:34

By Mayer Nissim

Brian May says that, like Freddie Mercury, Elvis Presley deserves an "accurate" portrayal in his new biopic.

After Rocketman and Bohemian Rhapsody told the stories of Elton John and Freddie Mercury, Elvis Presley is the latest rock icon to be getting the biopic treatment.

Upcoming movie Elvis is being directed by Australian director Baz Luhrmann, who has had massive hits with films like Romeo + Juliet, Moulin Rouge! and The Great Gatsby.

Along with his bandmate Roger Taylor, Queen guitarist Brian May was a consultant on the Freddie movie and has now urged Baz and the Elvis team to make the right decisions when they put The King's story on the big screen.

"It's not as easy as people think I would say," May told the Daily Express.

"I think you would have to start by asking yourself the very deep questions about what is your truth and what is it you’re trying to say.

"It can't just be viewed as a piece of fluff or entertainment. It must be truthful to the person. And that's hard."

When Sacha Baron Cohen was originally cast as Freddie Mercury and Peter Morgan was on board to write the film, it was rumoured that the project would be more uncompromising and less gentle than the movie that was eventually made with Rami Malek as the Queen frontman.

“I feel that our movie trod the right paths and did portray Freddie’s life the way he saw it," May said.

"I think it portrayed Freddie as a musician and a human being pretty accurately. I was proud that we were able to do that because Freddie deserved it. Elvis undoubtedly deserves it."

He added: "I don’t know who would be close enough to him now to ensure that he’s portrayed with love.

"But I would hope that’s done with the proper respect and affection, without going down the ultimate glorification route, which really nobody wants to see that.

"They want to see the real person. I would be excited to see that. It will be very interesting to see Elvis in his real state as far as it could be.”

