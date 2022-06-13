Elvis Presley: Three generations of the King's family unite at premiere of new film in Memphis

13 June 2022, 15:34

Elvis Presley's granddaughter Riley Keough, daughter Lisa-Marie Presley and wife Priscilla Presley
Elvis Presley's granddaughter Riley Keough, daughter Lisa-Marie Presley and wife Priscilla Presley. Picture: Rex Shutterstock/Alamy

By Tom Eames

Three generations of Elvis Presley's family came together for the late singer's biopic in his hometown of Memphis on Saturday night (June 11).

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Attending the special screening of Elvis were the King's ex-wife Priscilla, 77, their daughter Lisa Marie, 54, and Lisa's daughter Riley Keough, 33.

The three women posed for photos ahead of the film, and were later joined by actor Austin Butler, who plays Elvis in the film, directed by Baz Luhrmann.

Also in attendance were Lisa's twin daughters Harper Vivienne Ann Lockwood, and Finley Aaron Love Lockwood, 13.

Riley, a successful actor, said: "It was a very emotional experience. It's very intense to watch when it's your family.

"I started crying five minutes in and didn't stop. There's a lot of family trauma and generational trauma that started around then for our family."

Three generations of Elvis Presley's family in Memphis
Three generations of Elvis Presley's family in Memphis. Picture: Rex Shutterstock

Elvis stars Austin Butler and Tom Hanks, as his infamous manager Colonel Tom Parker. The film follows the life and career of Elvis from his early years as a child in Mississippi, to his rise as a rock icon and movie star.

Elvis had just one child with his former wife Priscilla Presley. Lisa-Marie Presley went on to become a singer herself, and at one stage was married to pop legend Michael Jackson.

Lisa Marie has had four children in total. Her son Benjamin tragically died in 2020, aged 27.

