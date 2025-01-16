How Elvis’ granddaughter is raising her child to enjoy 'normal kid stuff' out of the spotlight
16 January 2025, 10:42
Riley Keough's childhood was partly spent at Elvis' Graceland and Michael Jackson's Neverland Ranch.
Being the granddaughter of the King of Rock and Roll meant Riley Keough's upbringing was very different from other children her age.
And combined with her mother, Lisa Marie Presley, marrying Michael Jackson when she was just five, Riley's childhood was one very much in the spotlight.
But it's not the upbringing Elvis' granddaughter wants for her own daughter, two-year-old Tupelo Storm.
Talking to Alex Cooper on the Call Her Daddy podcast, Riley opened up about her relationship with mum Lisa Marie.
"She was an amazing parent," Riley said. "She wanted us to have – I think like her father did – these amazing experiences all the time."
But reflecting on her upbringing, Riley added: "I think that the problem there could be, that when you're used to so much, it's hard to find joy in simple things.
"I really want my children to be able to find joy in just playing in the backyard and doing normal kid stuff. And not need elephants and a circus."
The famous family would close down shops and rides so they could enjoy it privately; Keough recalls a particular time in a London toy shop when she and her brother were the only people inside, filling their shopping baskets with toys.
Riley concluded: "I think her intention was really wanting to give everything she could to her kids."
Last October, Lisa Marie Presley's posthumous memoir From Here to the Great Unknown was released, completed by daughter Riley.
Keough told BBC News at the time: "It made me emotional that she was sharing it with the world because it was a story that she felt very protective of."
