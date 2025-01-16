How Elvis’ granddaughter is raising her child to enjoy 'normal kid stuff' out of the spotlight

16 January 2025, 10:42

How Elvis’ granddaughter is raising her child to enjoy 'normal' things out of the spotlight
How Elvis’ granddaughter is raising her child to enjoy 'normal' things out of the spotlight. Picture: Getty

By Sian Hamer

Riley Keough's childhood was partly spent at Elvis' Graceland and Michael Jackson's Neverland Ranch.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Being the granddaughter of the King of Rock and Roll meant Riley Keough's upbringing was very different from other children her age.

And combined with her mother, Lisa Marie Presley, marrying Michael Jackson when she was just five, Riley's childhood was one very much in the spotlight.

But it's not the upbringing Elvis' granddaughter wants for her own daughter, two-year-old Tupelo Storm.

Riley Keough with mum Lisa Marie Presley in 2017
Riley Keough with mum Lisa Marie Presley in 2017. Picture: Getty

Talking to Alex Cooper on the Call Her Daddy podcast, Riley opened up about her relationship with mum Lisa Marie.

"She was an amazing parent," Riley said. "She wanted us to have – I think like her father did – these amazing experiences all the time."

But reflecting on her upbringing, Riley added: "I think that the problem there could be, that when you're used to so much, it's hard to find joy in simple things.

"I really want my children to be able to find joy in just playing in the backyard and doing normal kid stuff. And not need elephants and a circus."

Lisa Marie Presley and Michael Jackson during a visit to the Palace of Versailles
Lisa Marie Presley and Michael Jackson during a visit to the Palace of Versailles. Picture: Getty

The famous family would close down shops and rides so they could enjoy it privately; Keough recalls a particular time in a London toy shop when she and her brother were the only people inside, filling their shopping baskets with toys.

Riley concluded: "I think her intention was really wanting to give everything she could to her kids."

Last October, Lisa Marie Presley's posthumous memoir From Here to the Great Unknown was released, completed by daughter Riley.

Keough told BBC News at the time: "It made me emotional that she was sharing it with the world because it was a story that she felt very protective of."

Lisa Marie Presley on duet with Elvis: “I felt very connected to him”

More from Elvis Presley

See more More from Elvis Presley

Elvis Presley

Elvis Presley facts: The King's parents, wife, daughter, films and death explained

Elvis Presley

Elvis Presley's 15 greatest songs ever, ranked

Priscilla Presley's twin granddaughters Harper and Finley recent turned 16, and she thinks it's "unbelievable" how fast they've grown up.

Priscilla Presley says it's 'unbelievable' that her twin granddaughters have turned 16

Michael Jackson and Lisa Marie Presley shocked the world when they announced they were married.

Michael Jackson and Lisa Marie Presley's whirlwind romance explained

Michael Jackson

Lisa Marie Presley opens up about death of her dad Elvis in posthumous new memoir

Lisa Marie Presley opens up about death of her dad Elvis in posthumous new memoir

Watch Elvis' granddaughter Riley Keough cover Prince's 'When Doves Cry' at Paris fashion show

Watch Elvis' granddaughter Riley Keough cover Prince's 'When Doves Cry' at Paris fashion show

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Elton John and Ringo Starr

Why Ringo Starr once walked out of Elton John concert with Elton’s mum

Elton John

Linda Nolan’s enduring love story with husband Brian: A timeline of their relationship

Linda Nolan’s enduring love story with husband Brian: A timeline of their relationship

Features

Linda Nolan in 2016

Linda Nolan facts: Singer's death, husband, and career explained

Music

Linda Nolan

Linda Nolan dies aged 65, surrounded by family

Music

Rod Stewart and David Schwimmer

Crazy moment Rod Stewart was served divorce papers by David Schwimmer explained

Rod Stewart

Smooth Videos

Smooth Playlists

Smooth's All Time Top 500

Smooth Soul

Smooth Country Hot Hits

Smooth Chill Concentration

Smooth Podcast Picks

They Don't Teach This at School with Myleene Klass

Take That: This Life

RunPod with Jenni Falconer

The News Agents