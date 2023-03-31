Lisa Marie Presley: Elvis Presley's ex-girlfriend publishes unearthed album of childhood pictures

31 March 2023, 13:20

Unearthed pictures of Lisa Marie Presley have been published by Elvis Presley's ex-girlfriend, Linda Thompson, 72.
Unearthed pictures of Lisa Marie Presley have been published by Elvis Presley's ex-girlfriend, Linda Thompson, 72. Picture: Linda Thompson/Instagram/Alamy

By Giorgina Ramazzotti

Elvis Presley's ex-girlfriend Linda Thompson has published previously unseen images of Lisa Marie Presley when she was a young girl.

Unearthed pictures of Lisa Marie Presley have been published by Elvis Presley's ex-girlfriend, Linda Thompson, 72.

Thompson, who dated Elvis from 1972 to 1976, reflected on her 'wonderful relationship' with the late Lisa Marie.

"She’s still a part of my heart," Linda wrote alongside the beautiful pictures, in a lengthy caption published to her social media on Wednesday (March 29).

Thompson, who dated Elvis from 1972 to 1976, reflected on her 'wonderful relationship' with the late Lisa Marie.
Thompson, who dated Elvis from 1972 to 1976, reflected on her 'wonderful relationship' with the late Lisa Marie. Picture: Linda Thompson/Instagram
The American actress, who went on to marry superstar producer David Foster after her love affair with Elvis, said she was doing some spring cleaning when she came across an album of polaroid photos of Lisa Marie Presley.
The American actress, who went on to marry superstar producer David Foster after her love affair with Elvis, said she was doing some spring cleaning when she came across an album of polaroid photos of Lisa Marie Presley. Picture: Linda Thompson/Instagram
The 54-year-old only child of Elvis Presley died from a cardiac arrest and has since been buried next to her father and son, Benjamin Keough, at the family home, Graceland.
The 54-year-old only child of Elvis Presley died from a cardiac arrest and has since been buried next to her father and son, Benjamin Keough, at the family home, Graceland. Picture: Getty

The American actress, who went on to marry superstar producer David Foster after her love affair with Elvis Presley, said she was doing some spring cleaning when she came across an album of polaroid photos of Lisa Marie Presley.

"Time stood still for a few moments as I looked through these precious photos," she wrote. "Little 'Yisa Marisa' as I remember her so lovingly."

Linda explained that Lisa Marie was just six-year-old in the unearthed photos, and had asked Thompson to take some photos of her.

"She was a precious little girl! Shown here she was six years old and had just lost her two front teeth," Linda wrote.

"Time stood still for a few moments as I looked through these precious photos," Linda (pictured) wrote. "Little &squot;Yisa Marisa&squot; as I remember her so lovingly."
"Time stood still for a few moments as I looked through these precious photos," Linda (pictured) wrote. "Little 'Yisa Marisa' as I remember her so lovingly.". Picture: Linda Thompson/Instagram
Linda Thompson dated Elvis Presley from 1972 to 1976 (the pair pictured together, centre)
Linda Thompson dated Elvis Presley from 1972 to 1976 (the pair pictured together, centre). Picture: Alamy

"She wanted me to take some pictures of her in my dressing area at the Monovale house. We had such a wonderful relationship for so many years. She’s still a part of my heart."

Linda then went on to highlight the similarities between Lisa Marie and her daughter Riley Keough, who is currently starring in the wildly successful TV series, Daisy Jones & The Six.

"I don’t know how many of you are watching - or have binge watched like I did - @daisyjonesandthesix starring Lisa’s daughter @rileykeough….but if you haven’t you must! It is fantastic!!" said Thompson.

Linda then went on to highlight the similarities between Lisa Marie and her daughter Riley Keough, who is currently starring in the wildly successful TV series, Daisy Jones & The Six (the pair pictured in 2017)
Linda then went on to highlight the similarities between Lisa Marie and her daughter Riley Keough, who is currently starring in the wildly successful TV series, Daisy Jones & The Six (the pair pictured in 2017). Picture: Getty

"There are so many nuances in Riley’s facial expressions that remind me of her beautiful mom. Lisa‘s lovely, formidable, powerful presence lives on in her gorgeous and talented daughter."

The actress's throwback photos come almost three months after Lisa Marie Presley's sudden death on January 12.

The 54-year-old only child of Elvis Presley died from a cardiac arrest and has since been buried next to her father and son, Benjamin Keough, at the family home, Graceland.

More from Elvis Presley

See more More from Elvis Presley

Elvis Presley

Elvis Presley facts: The King's parents, wife, daughter, films and death explained

Elvis Presley

Elvis Presley's 15 greatest songs ever, ranked

Austin Butler at the BAFTAs

Austin Butler thanks Presley family in emotional speech as he wins Best Actor BAFTA

Austin Butler has been cast in the lead role in Baz Luhrmann's upcoming Elvis Presley biopic.

Austin Butler facts: Elvis actor's age, girlfriend, films, and family revealed

TV & Film

The greatest love songs of all time

The 50 greatest love songs of all time, ranked

Song Lists

Agent Elvis - Matthew McConaughey

Elvis Presley cartoon Netflix series: Matthew McConaughey voices the King of Rock and Roll in new trailer

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

Shania Twain with her ex-husband Mutt Lange (left) and second husband Frédéric Thiébaud (right)

The complicated history of how Shania Twain swapped husbands with best friend after ex cheated on her
All the actors who have played James Bond

All 6 James Bond film actors, ranked in order of greatness

Michael J Fox and his family

Michael J Fox's wife and children: A timeline of Back to the Future star's beautiful family life
A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's heartwarming 50-year relationship

A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's beautiful 50-year relationship

George Michael appearing on 'Parkinson' in 1998 singing 'A Different Corner'

George Michael's stunning stripped back version of 'A Different Corner' is a lost masterpiece
Whitney and Kevin had a beautiful friendship

Kevin Costner's beautiful relationship with "one true love" Whitney Houston revealed

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Despite battling two types of cancer, Robin Gibb would put his all into his final performance.

When Robin Gibb received a standing ovation in final performance only weeks before he died

Bee Gees

Sting and Trudie Styler celebrated their 30th wedding anniversary in 2022.

Sting’s secret to his long and loving marriage to Trudie Styler

Sting

In a beautiful video released by the singer's team, Celine can be seen blowing out candles while surrounded by her children and late husband René Angélil.

Celine Dion: Star releases unseen private photos on 55th birthday as she battles Stiff Person Syndrome

Celine Dion

Ed Sheeran and Robbie Williams

Ed Sheeran opens up about how Robbie Williams helped him through tough times

Ed Sheeran

Harry Styles, Lewis Capaldi and Coldplay are among the winners of The Global Awards 2023

The Global Awards 2023: Harry Styles, Lewis Capaldi and Coldplay among this year's winners

The Global Awards