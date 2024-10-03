Watch Elvis' granddaughter Riley Keough cover Prince's 'When Doves Cry' at Paris fashion show

Watch Elvis' granddaughter Riley Keough cover Prince's 'When Doves Cry' at Paris fashion show. Picture: Getty

By Mayer Nissim

Riley Keough continues to prove her singing chops.

Given that her mum was Lisa Marie Presley and her grandad was Elvis Presley, it's probably no surprise that Riley Keough is more than capable of holding a note.

Instead of a career in music she's focused on acting, with eye-catching turns in TV shows like The Girlfriend Experience and The Terminal List and movies including Mad Max: Fury Road and The Lodge.

She showed off her singing ability in one of her biggest roles as the lead in TV hit Daisy Jones & the Six last year, and has proved that wasn't a one-off with a stunning live performance at a fashion show in Paris.

Keough made a surprise appearance at the Chanel Spring-Summer 2025 Ready-to-Wear show at the Nave of the Grand Palais and performed a cover of Prince's 'When Doves Cry'.

Watch Riley Keough sing 'When Doves Cry' by Prince here:

CHANEL Spring-Summer 2025 Ready-to-Wear Show — CHANEL Shows

As part of the show she entered an oversized birdcage, a nod to the decorative birdcage at Gabrielle Chanel's apartment, and sat on a swing inside it as she sang, suspended above the audience

You can watch the entire show on Chanel's official YouTube channel, and if you want to skip to Riley's performance just move forward to about 15 minutes into the video above.

"Merci @chanelofficial for being the most fun collaborators," Riley said on Instagram.

"I'll never forget what it was like to watch a show from the sky in the Grand Palais. 🕊️"

Riley Keough makes an entrance. Picture: Getty Images

The song was credited as the "Johnny Jewel Remix" and definitely could work as a single if Keough is considering a change of career.

Prince's original 'When Doves Cry' topped the US charts on its release in 1984 and was one of the many standouts on his Purple Rain album.