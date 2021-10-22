Listen to Elton John's stunning new duets with Stevie Wonder and Glen Campbell

22 October 2021, 16:01

Elton John duets with Glen Campbell on The Lockdown Sessions
Elton John duets with Glen Campbell on The Lockdown Sessions. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Tom Eames

The late Glen Campbell makes a welcome return with a new version of the final song he ever recorded, as a duet with Sir Elton John.

Sir Elton releases his latest studio album The Lockdown Sessions today (October 22), containing collaborations with a host of talented stars, old and new.

The album closes with a poignant tone, as Elton teams up with the late Glen Campbell on 'I'm Not Gonna Miss You'.

'I'm Not Gonna Miss You' was the final song recorded by Glen before his death in 2017, and originally featured on the soundtrack for his documentary film I'll Be Me. The song was nominated for Best Song at the Oscars in 2015.

Listen to Elton's version below:

The Lockdown Sessions was recorded during the COVID-19 pandemic, after Elton was forced to pause his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour due to the pandemic.

The album also features his smash hit 'Cold Heart' with Dua Lipa, as well as duets with the likes of Charlie Puth, Years & Years and Miley Cyrus.

Meanwhile, Sir Elton has released duets with two iconic Stevies: Wonder and Nicks.

Stevie Wonder teams up with Elton for the first time on the soulful anthem 'Finish Line', while Fleetwood Mac's Stevie Nicks sings on the excellent 'Stolen Car'.

Listen to them both below:

More from Elton John

See more More from Elton John

Elton John live

Elton John's 20 greatest songs, ranked

Features

Elton John

Elton John facts: Singer's age, husband, children, parents, net worth and real name revealed
Elton John and Ed Sheeran set to team up for “great” Christmas song collaboration

Elton John and Ed Sheeran set to team up for “great” Christmas song collaboration
Elton John and Stevie Wonder team up for spectacular new collaboration ‘Finish Line’

Elton John and Stevie Wonder team up for spectacular new duet ‘Finish Line’
Elton John and Charlie Puth have released a new single

Elton John and Charlie Puth team up for stunning new collaboration ‘After All’
Elton John performing in Paris, France in 2019. (Photo by Paul CHARBIT/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

Elton John postpones UK and Europe 2021 tour dates to 2023 after a bad fall
The Story of...
Song Lists
Quizzes
Music News
Interviews

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

Gary Barlow's Smooth Sessions

Smooth Sessions: Watch Gary Barlow's exclusive free virtual gig now!
How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons

How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons
1980s love songs

The 20 greatest love songs of the 1980s, ranked

Bee Gees star Barry Gibb and singing sensation Barbra Streisand were presenting a Grammy Award when the Australian sex symbol gently kissed the Funny Girl star as the world watched on.

When Barry Gibb tenderly kissed Barbra Streisand live on stage at the 1981 Grammy Awards
Naomi Aye, 12, was appearing on France's 2020 series of The Voice Kids when she gave the incredible performance of 'Bohemian Rhapsody'

The Voice Kids: Girl, 12, channels Freddie Mercury with spine-tingling rendition of Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody'
QUIZ: Can you match these logos to the correct bands and artists?

QUIZ: Can you match these logos to the correct bands and artists?

Latest Music News

Listen to a young Whitney Houston’s stunning vocal in rare television advert

Listen to a young Whitney Houston’s stunning vocal in unearthed TV 'Steak & Ale' advert

Whitney Houston

Adele's most treasured worldly possession is a framed piece of Céline Dion's used chewing gum?

Adele says piece of Céline Dion's used chewing gum is her "proudest possession"

Adele

Brian May and Anita Dobson have been married since 2000.

Anita Dobson opens up on "nightmare" after husband Brian May suffered heart attack

Queen

ABBA reunited in the studio before they reunite on stage. (Photo: Ludvig Andersson)

ABBA release joyous new single 'Just A Notion' ahead of new album

ABBA

Lady A

Lady A interview: Country trio promise UK fans they will be back soon: "We miss you so much"

Country