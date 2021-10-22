Listen to Elton John's stunning new duets with Stevie Wonder and Glen Campbell

Elton John duets with Glen Campbell on The Lockdown Sessions. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Tom Eames

The late Glen Campbell makes a welcome return with a new version of the final song he ever recorded, as a duet with Sir Elton John.

Sir Elton releases his latest studio album The Lockdown Sessions today (October 22), containing collaborations with a host of talented stars, old and new.

The album closes with a poignant tone, as Elton teams up with the late Glen Campbell on 'I'm Not Gonna Miss You'.

'I'm Not Gonna Miss You' was the final song recorded by Glen before his death in 2017, and originally featured on the soundtrack for his documentary film I'll Be Me. The song was nominated for Best Song at the Oscars in 2015.

Listen to Elton's version below:

The Lockdown Sessions was recorded during the COVID-19 pandemic, after Elton was forced to pause his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour due to the pandemic.

The album also features his smash hit 'Cold Heart' with Dua Lipa, as well as duets with the likes of Charlie Puth, Years & Years and Miley Cyrus.

Meanwhile, Sir Elton has released duets with two iconic Stevies: Wonder and Nicks.

Stevie Wonder teams up with Elton for the first time on the soulful anthem 'Finish Line', while Fleetwood Mac's Stevie Nicks sings on the excellent 'Stolen Car'.

Listen to them both below: