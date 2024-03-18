Kermit The Frog finally joins Willie Nelson for 'Rainbow Connection' duet over 20 years in the making

18 March 2024, 17:12

Willie Nelson and Kermit The Frog finally came together for a duet of 'Rainbow Connection'.
Willie Nelson and Kermit The Frog finally came together for a duet of 'Rainbow Connection'. Picture: John-Carlos Enstrada Twitter/X

By Thomas Edward

It's a duet 20 years in the making.

The Muppets' iconic green-felt amphibian Kermit The Frog has forayed into music every so often, as the star of various musicals over the years.

In 1979, for The Muppets Movie, Kermit was at the end of his first hit single in 'Rainbow Connection'.

It's been covered by various artists over the years like The Carpenters (who never released their version), Johnny Mathis, The Dixies, Justin Timberlake, as well as Debbie Harry and Barbra Streisand who both performed alongside Kermit.

'Rainbow Connection' is a song that many people hold dear, including none other than Willie Nelson.

The outlaw country legend even covered 'Rainbow Connection' himself in 2001, and since then his fans have clamoured for him and Kermit to duet together.

Well, it's finally happened: during the 2024 Luck Reunion festival at his Texas ranch on Thursday, Willie was joined by none other than Kermit The Frog for the very first time.

Willie Nelson and Kermit The Frog singing 'Rainbow Connection' together for the first time. (Photo by Gary Miller/Getty Images for Shock Inc.)
Willie Nelson and Kermit The Frog singing 'Rainbow Connection' together for the first time. (Photo by Gary Miller/Getty Images for Shock Inc.). Picture: Getty

Willie released a cover of the song for his 2001 album of the same name, which garnered him with a Grammy Award nomination for best country album the following year.

As recently as 2019, Willie performed 'Rainbow Connection' alongside Kacey Musgraves at the 2019 CMA Awards, but now he's been joined by the green icon in person.

The pair's duet was the opener of Willie Nelson and Family's headlining set at the festival, with Kermit also joining him on stage for a gospel medley of 'Will The Circle Be Unbroken', 'I'll Fly Away', and 'Hard to Be Humble'.

  • You can see footage from the evening, as well as Willie and Kermit's duet below:

'Rainbow Connection' first featured in The Muppets Movie in 1979, when The Muppets were arguably at the peak of their popularity.

Paul Williams wrote the song, and wanted to express that Kermit wasn't just a normal frog, but one that had a soulful outlook on life.

"He's the Jimmy Stewart of frogs. So how do we show that he's a thinking frog, and that he has an introspective soul, and all that good stuff?" Williams said in a later interview.

"We looked at his environment, and his environment is water and air - and light. And it just seemed like it would be a place where he would see a rainbow."

"But we also wanted to show that he would be on this spiritual path, examining life, and the meaning of life."

It's this sentiment that has clearly resonated with numerous artists since, all of which have lent their own voice to the unlikely yet inspirational hit.

