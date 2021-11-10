Sir Elton John collects award from Prince Charles in first outing since hip surgery

His trip to Windsor Castle marks Sir Elton's first outing since undergoing hip surgery earlier in the summer. Picture: Alamy

By Thomas Curtis-Horsfall

Music legend Sir Elton John attended Windsor Castle today, where he was handed an award from Prince Charles, Prince Of Wales.

In Elton's first outing since undergoing hip surgery in the summer, he made the trip to Windsor Castle.

There he was given an award by Prince Charles, Prince Of Wales after being made a member of the Order of the Companions of Honour for services to Music and to Charity.

Of course, the glam rock icon glammed up his attire at the investiture ceremony by donning a gold cane to help his stability.

Suited and booted in full pinstripe, Elton was also wearing his trademark sunglasses which he didn't take off even as Prince Charles handed him the award.

Prince Charles awarded Sir Elton John for his services to both music and charity. Picture: PA

Sir Elton and Prince Charles have met many times over the years and evidently get on well. Picture: Alamy

Elton made the trip to Windsor Castle earlier today, which was the first outing since he fell on his hip in the summer.

He was supported by his adoring husband David Furnish, who himself was dressed impeccably for the occasion.

After being given the award by the Prince Of Wales, Elton stepped outside grasping his glittering gold cane to keep his balance.

Showing off his award proudly, Elton then posed for photographs alongside husband David who held him closely.

Elton's husband David Furnish held him closely whilst they posed for photographs outside Windsor Castle. Picture: PA

Sir Elton was clearly proud of his new award. Picture: Alamy

Sir Elton has been limited to doing the publicity for his new album The Lockdown Sessions from his London home, due to his recovery from surgery.

Elton announced in September after his fall that he had to postpone his retirement tour to fully recover in order to perform.

Due to the pandemic, the Farewell Yellow Brick Road had already been postponed, and now the 2021 dates have been rescheduled for 2023.

In a statement at the time, Elton said: ""It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that I am forced to reschedule the 2021 dates of my Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour in Europe and the UK to 2023."

"At the end of my summer break I fell awkwardly on a hard surface and have been in considerable pain and discomfort in my hip ever since. Despite intensive physio and specialist treatment, the pain has continued to get worse and is leading to increasing difficulties moving."

He went on to add: "I have been advised to have an operation as soon as possible to get me back to full fitness and make sure there are no long-term complications. I will be undertaking a programme of intensive physiotherapy that will ensure a full recovery and a return to full mobility without pain."

Gladly it looks like he's well on the way to a full recovery. Well done Elton!