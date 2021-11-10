Sir Elton John collects award from Prince Charles in first outing since hip surgery

10 November 2021, 17:41 | Updated: 10 November 2021, 17:43

His trip to Windsor Castle marks Sir Elton's first outing since undergoing hip surgery earlier in the summer.
His trip to Windsor Castle marks Sir Elton's first outing since undergoing hip surgery earlier in the summer. Picture: Alamy

By Thomas Curtis-Horsfall

Music legend Sir Elton John attended Windsor Castle today, where he was handed an award from Prince Charles, Prince Of Wales.

In Elton's first outing since undergoing hip surgery in the summer, he made the trip to Windsor Castle.

There he was given an award by Prince Charles, Prince Of Wales after being made a member of the Order of the Companions of Honour for services to Music and to Charity.

Read more: Elton John and Stevie Wonder team up for spectacular new duet ‘Finish Line’

Of course, the glam rock icon glammed up his attire at the investiture ceremony by donning a gold cane to help his stability.

Suited and booted in full pinstripe, Elton was also wearing his trademark sunglasses which he didn't take off even as Prince Charles handed him the award.

Prince Charles awarded Sir Elton John for his services to both music and charity.
Prince Charles awarded Sir Elton John for his services to both music and charity. Picture: PA
Sir Elton and Prince Charles have met many times over the years and evidently get on well.
Sir Elton and Prince Charles have met many times over the years and evidently get on well. Picture: Alamy

Elton made the trip to Windsor Castle earlier today, which was the first outing since he fell on his hip in the summer.

He was supported by his adoring husband David Furnish, who himself was dressed impeccably for the occasion.

Read more: Elton John and Ed Sheeran set to team up for “great” Christmas song collaboration

After being given the award by the Prince Of Wales, Elton stepped outside grasping his glittering gold cane to keep his balance.

Showing off his award proudly, Elton then posed for photographs alongside husband David who held him closely.

Elton's husband David Furnish held him closely whilst they posed for photographs outside Windsor Castle.
Elton's husband David Furnish held him closely whilst they posed for photographs outside Windsor Castle. Picture: PA
Sir Elton was clearly proud of his new award.
Sir Elton was clearly proud of his new award. Picture: Alamy

Sir Elton has been limited to doing the publicity for his new album The Lockdown Sessions from his London home, due to his recovery from surgery.

Elton announced in September after his fall that he had to postpone his retirement tour to fully recover in order to perform.

Due to the pandemic, the Farewell Yellow Brick Road had already been postponed, and now the 2021 dates have been rescheduled for 2023.

Read more: Elton John postpones UK and Europe 2021 tour dates to 2023 after a bad fall

In a statement at the time, Elton said: ""It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that I am forced to reschedule the 2021 dates of my Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour in Europe and the UK to 2023."

"At the end of my summer break I fell awkwardly on a hard surface and have been in considerable pain and discomfort in my hip ever since. Despite intensive physio and specialist treatment, the pain has continued to get worse and is leading to increasing difficulties moving."

He went on to add: "I have been advised to have an operation as soon as possible to get me back to full fitness and make sure there are no long-term complications. I will be undertaking a programme of intensive physiotherapy that will ensure a full recovery and a return to full mobility without pain."

Gladly it looks like he's well on the way to a full recovery. Well done Elton!

More from Elton John

See more More from Elton John

Elton John live

Elton John's 20 greatest songs, ranked

Features

Elton John

Elton John facts: Singer's age, husband, children, parents, net worth and real name revealed
Sir Elton John has been helping Ant McPartlin through his recovery from alcohol addiction.

Ant McPartlin reveals Elton John has been 'fatherly figure' to him throughout his struggles with alcohol
John Lewis Christmas ads

All the John Lewis Christmas adverts ranked from worst to best

TV & Film

5 spine-chilling supernatural stories from music legends to give you a fright this Halloween

5 spine-chilling supernatural stories from music legends to give you a fright this Halloween

Features

Elton John duets with Glen Campbell on The Lockdown Sessions

Listen to Elton John's stunning new duets with Stevie Wonder and Glen Campbell
The Story of...
Song Lists
Quizzes
Music News
Interviews

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

Gary Barlow's Smooth Sessions

Smooth Sessions: Watch Gary Barlow's exclusive free virtual gig now!
How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons

How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons
1980s love songs

The 20 greatest love songs of the 1980s, ranked

Bee Gees star Barry Gibb and singing sensation Barbra Streisand were presenting a Grammy Award when the Australian sex symbol gently kissed the Funny Girl star as the world watched on.

When Barry Gibb tenderly kissed Barbra Streisand live on stage at the 1981 Grammy Awards
Naomi Aye, 12, was appearing on France's 2020 series of The Voice Kids when she gave the incredible performance of 'Bohemian Rhapsody'

The Voice Kids: Girl, 12, channels Freddie Mercury with spine-tingling rendition of Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody'
QUIZ: Can you match these logos to the correct bands and artists?

QUIZ: Can you match these logos to the correct bands and artists?

Latest Music News

Adele has both a US and a UK TV special due to air in the coming weeks.

Watch the first-look trailers for Adele's US TV special: ‘Adele: One Night Only’

Adele

Bono's round sunglasses are now a trademark look for the U2 singer.

Why does U2's Bono always wear coloured glasses?

Music

A new documentary will detail the final days leading to Freddie Mercury's tragic passing in 1991.

Freddie Mercury's tragic final words and last days revealed in brand new documentary

Freddie Mercury

Coldplay revealed a very special guest at their launch show for new album Music Of The Spheres in London last month.

Watch Ed Sheeran join Coldplay on stage for heart-wrenching rendition of 'Fix You'

Ed Sheeran

Diana Ross at Glastonbury

Diana Ross will play the 'Legends Slot' at Glastonbury Festival 2022

Diana Ross