Ant McPartlin reveals Elton John has been 'fatherly figure' to him throughout his struggles with alcohol

Sir Elton John has been helping Ant McPartlin through his recovery from alcohol addiction. Picture: Getty/PA

By Thomas Curtis-Horsfall

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Ant McPartlin has revealed Elton John offered him "fatherly advice" in his battle to overcome alcohol addiction.

The I'm A Celebrity and Britain's Got Talent host shed light on the relationship he and music icon Elton John have struck up as he fights to keep his struggles with alcohol and drug addiction behind him.

In March 2018, Ant McPartlin's “whole world came crashing in” as his issues with addiction culminated in a car accident.

The award-winning television presenter was twice over the drink-drive limit and was fined £86,000 - the biggest ever drink-driving fine in British history - after crashing his car in Richmond, South West London whilst under the influence.

Since then, however, he has been on the straight and narrow thanks to "fatherly advice" from Sir Elton who is always on the other end of the phone.

After taking a break from presenting duties and finalising his divorce from his ex-wife, Ant turned his life around with the help of Elton who had been through similar issues himself.

Sir Elton John on stage with Ant and Dec in 2001. Picture: Getty

Ant and Dec took an impromptu photo with Watford FC legend Luther Blissett before the football match at Vicarage Road. Picture: Facebook/Watford Observer

Both Ant and co-host Declan Donnelly were offered VIP seats by Sir Elton when Newcastle played at Watford's Vicarage Road stadium on 25th September.

A source close to McPartlin said: "Elton invited Ant and Dec to the game – they were given his VIP seats."

"He [Elton] has been very supportive of Ant and given advice on dealing with addiction."

"Obviously Elton has been sober for many years now and is a lot older than Ant so can offer fatherly advice and knows how tough it can be to kick the habit.”

It's not the first time Elton John has offered an arm around the shoulder of a celebrity who sought guidance after overcoming alcohol addiction.

"Elton is the most loving, generous man" according to Robbie Williams. Picture: The Graham Norton Show

Robbie Williams explained on The Jonathan Ross Show in 2019 that Elton was on hand to help after Robbie turned up drunk and out of control at the legend's home.

After he woke up and came out of his drunken haze, Elton had already arranged treatment and doctors to see Robbie, encouraging him to enter rehab.

"Elton is the most loving, generous man you could imagine and has helped so many people" gushed Robbie having revealed the necessary support that Sir Elton gave him.

"It was a big moment being in Elton John's kitchen sobering up over some carrots thinking 'How am I going to get myself out of this mess?"

Thankfully Elton was there to offer unwavering support, becoming a fatherly figure for any friends in dire need.