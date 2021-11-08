Ant McPartlin reveals Elton John has been 'fatherly figure' to him throughout his struggles with alcohol

8 November 2021, 11:12 | Updated: 8 November 2021, 12:45

Sir Elton John has been helping Ant McPartlin through his recovery from alcohol addiction.
Sir Elton John has been helping Ant McPartlin through his recovery from alcohol addiction. Picture: Getty/PA

By Thomas Curtis-Horsfall

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Ant McPartlin has revealed Elton John offered him "fatherly advice" in his battle to overcome alcohol addiction.

The I'm A Celebrity and Britain's Got Talent host shed light on the relationship he and music icon Elton John have struck up as he fights to keep his struggles with alcohol and drug addiction behind him.

In March 2018, Ant McPartlin's “whole world came crashing in” as his issues with addiction culminated in a car accident.

The award-winning television presenter was twice over the drink-drive limit and was fined £86,000 - the biggest ever drink-driving fine in British history - after crashing his car in Richmond, South West London whilst under the influence.

Read more: Who is Ant McPartlin? Britain's Got Talent host's girlfriend, baby, age and more

Since then, however, he has been on the straight and narrow thanks to "fatherly advice" from Sir Elton who is always on the other end of the phone.

After taking a break from presenting duties and finalising his divorce from his ex-wife, Ant turned his life around with the help of Elton who had been through similar issues himself.

Sir Elton John on stage with Ant and Dec in 2001.
Sir Elton John on stage with Ant and Dec in 2001. Picture: Getty
Ant and Dec took an impromptu photo with Watford FC legend Luther Blissett before the football match at Vicarage Road.
Ant and Dec took an impromptu photo with Watford FC legend Luther Blissett before the football match at Vicarage Road. Picture: Facebook/Watford Observer

Both Ant and co-host Declan Donnelly were offered VIP seats by Sir Elton when Newcastle played at Watford's Vicarage Road stadium on 25th September.

A source close to McPartlin said: "Elton invited Ant and Dec to the game – they were given his VIP seats."

"He [Elton] has been very supportive of Ant and given advice on dealing with addiction."

Read more: Listen to Elton John's stunning new duets with Stevie Wonder and Glen Campbell

"Obviously Elton has been sober for many years now and is a lot older than Ant so can offer fatherly advice and knows how tough it can be to kick the habit.”

It's not the first time Elton John has offered an arm around the shoulder of a celebrity who sought guidance after overcoming alcohol addiction.

"Elton is the most loving, generous man" according to Robbie Williams.
"Elton is the most loving, generous man" according to Robbie Williams. Picture: The Graham Norton Show

Robbie Williams explained on The Jonathan Ross Show in 2019 that Elton was on hand to help after Robbie turned up drunk and out of control at the legend's home.

After he woke up and came out of his drunken haze, Elton had already arranged treatment and doctors to see Robbie, encouraging him to enter rehab.

Read more: Elton John and Ed Sheeran set to team up for “great” Christmas song collaboration

"Elton is the most loving, generous man you could imagine and has helped so many people" gushed Robbie having revealed the necessary support that Sir Elton gave him.

"It was a big moment being in Elton John's kitchen sobering up over some carrots thinking 'How am I going to get myself out of this mess?"

Thankfully Elton was there to offer unwavering support, becoming a fatherly figure for any friends in dire need.

More from Elton John

See more More from Elton John

Elton John live

Elton John's 20 greatest songs, ranked

Features

Elton John

Elton John facts: Singer's age, husband, children, parents, net worth and real name revealed
John Lewis Christmas ads

All the John Lewis Christmas adverts ranked from worst to best

TV & Film

5 spine-chilling supernatural stories from music legends to give you a fright this Halloween

5 spine-chilling supernatural stories from music legends to give you a fright this Halloween

Features

Elton John duets with Glen Campbell on The Lockdown Sessions

Listen to Elton John's stunning new duets with Stevie Wonder and Glen Campbell
Elton John and Ed Sheeran set to team up for “great” Christmas song collaboration

Elton John and Ed Sheeran set to team up for “great” Christmas song collaboration
The Story of...
Song Lists
Quizzes
Music News
Interviews

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

Gary Barlow's Smooth Sessions

Smooth Sessions: Watch Gary Barlow's exclusive free virtual gig now!
How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons

How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons
1980s love songs

The 20 greatest love songs of the 1980s, ranked

Bee Gees star Barry Gibb and singing sensation Barbra Streisand were presenting a Grammy Award when the Australian sex symbol gently kissed the Funny Girl star as the world watched on.

When Barry Gibb tenderly kissed Barbra Streisand live on stage at the 1981 Grammy Awards
Naomi Aye, 12, was appearing on France's 2020 series of The Voice Kids when she gave the incredible performance of 'Bohemian Rhapsody'

The Voice Kids: Girl, 12, channels Freddie Mercury with spine-tingling rendition of Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody'
QUIZ: Can you match these logos to the correct bands and artists?

QUIZ: Can you match these logos to the correct bands and artists?

Latest Music News

Bryan Adams' Wembley Stadium show was a highlight of the Canadian icon's stellar career.

Watch when Bryan Adams broke 70,000 hearts at Wembley Stadium in 1996

Bryan Adams

Joe McElderry is heading out on tour to perform the music of his idol George Michael.

Joe McElderry celebrates the music of his idol George Michael with 2022 Freedom tour

George Michael

Lionel Richie, Diana Ross and Nile Rodgers will headline this year's Cambridge Festival

Diana Ross, Lionel Richie, Nile Rodgers and Chic to headline The Cambridge Club festival in 2022

Music

Smooth's Famous Firsts: Ed Sheeran and Jenni Falconer

Smooth's Famous Firsts: Ed Sheeran on how he was booed off stage and his love for Elton John

Ed Sheeran

UB40 founding member Astro dies after short illness