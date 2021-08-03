Robbie Williams gives identical mohawk haircut to his son Charlie in cute video

Robbie Williams gives son Charlie gets identical mohawk haircut from Robbie. Picture: Instagram: @aydafieldwilliams

By Hannah Lovejoy

Robbie Williams shaved his son’s hair off at the weekend and the pair look nearly identical in a new video posted by Ayda Field.

Robbie has experimented with many looks over the years and he is currently sporting a Mohican hairstyle.

In a video posted on Ayda Field’s Instagram, Robbie can be seen giving his son Charlie a haircut that’s identical to his, Charlie requested the style so that he could look like his famous dad.

Robbie’s wife Ayda said: "So what's happening, daddy?"

"Charlie wants a mohawk,” the Take That singer explained as he held the family clippers in his hand.

As Robbie started the haircut, Charlie was completely unbothered as he played a game on a phone, however, Ayda was apprehensive and asked Charlie if he was sure that he wanted the unique new hairstyle.

The video caption from Ayda reads: “Charlie wants to look just like daddy #likefatherlikeson #barbershop #dadlife AWxx @robbiewilliams.”

Charlie’s hair video comes after Ayda made a similar post in June - she said that her husband was “all or nothing” when it comes to his hair and she was seen shaving off all of Robbie’s hair.

“@robbiewilliams Is all or nothing when it comes to his hair ...and apparently, it’s nothing now :) #nohairdontcare #instamood #thebaldandthebeautiful #who’snext? AWxx,” Ayda captioned the video.

Last week, Ayda posted another video of Robbie and she deemed his newest look a “hair life crises”.

In the clip, Robbie explained that he’s “losing” his hair and also mentioned the reason why he decided to get a mohawk.

“I'm losing my hair, I'm thinning and I thought instead of fighting against it, I should lean into it,” Robbie said.