Robbie Williams gives identical mohawk haircut to his son Charlie in cute video
3 August 2021, 12:55 | Updated: 3 August 2021, 17:03
Robbie Williams shaved his son’s hair off at the weekend and the pair look nearly identical in a new video posted by Ayda Field.
Robbie has experimented with many looks over the years and he is currently sporting a Mohican hairstyle.
In a video posted on Ayda Field’s Instagram, Robbie can be seen giving his son Charlie a haircut that’s identical to his, Charlie requested the style so that he could look like his famous dad.
Robbie’s wife Ayda said: "So what's happening, daddy?"
"Charlie wants a mohawk,” the Take That singer explained as he held the family clippers in his hand.
As Robbie started the haircut, Charlie was completely unbothered as he played a game on a phone, however, Ayda was apprehensive and asked Charlie if he was sure that he wanted the unique new hairstyle.
The video caption from Ayda reads: “Charlie wants to look just like daddy #likefatherlikeson #barbershop #dadlife AWxx @robbiewilliams.”
Charlie’s hair video comes after Ayda made a similar post in June - she said that her husband was “all or nothing” when it comes to his hair and she was seen shaving off all of Robbie’s hair.
“@robbiewilliams Is all or nothing when it comes to his hair ...and apparently, it’s nothing now :) #nohairdontcare #instamood #thebaldandthebeautiful #who’snext? AWxx,” Ayda captioned the video.
Last week, Ayda posted another video of Robbie and she deemed his newest look a “hair life crises”.
In the clip, Robbie explained that he’s “losing” his hair and also mentioned the reason why he decided to get a mohawk.
“I'm losing my hair, I'm thinning and I thought instead of fighting against it, I should lean into it,” Robbie said.