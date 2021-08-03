Robbie Williams gives identical mohawk haircut to his son Charlie in cute video

3 August 2021, 12:55 | Updated: 3 August 2021, 17:03

Robbie Williams gives son Charlie gets identical mohawk haircut from Robbie
Robbie Williams gives son Charlie gets identical mohawk haircut from Robbie. Picture: Instagram: @aydafieldwilliams
Hannah Lovejoy

By Hannah Lovejoy

Robbie Williams shaved his son’s hair off at the weekend and the pair look nearly identical in a new video posted by Ayda Field.

Robbie has experimented with many looks over the years and he is currently sporting a Mohican hairstyle.

In a video posted on Ayda Field’s Instagram, Robbie can be seen giving his son Charlie a haircut that’s identical to his, Charlie requested the style so that he could look like his famous dad.

Read more: Robbie Williams left totally bald after wife Ayda Field shaves his head with clippers - video

Robbie’s wife Ayda said: "So what's happening, daddy?"

"Charlie wants a mohawk,” the Take That singer explained as he held the family clippers in his hand.

As Robbie started the haircut, Charlie was completely unbothered as he played a game on a phone, however, Ayda was apprehensive and asked Charlie if he was sure that he wanted the unique new hairstyle.

The video caption from Ayda reads: “Charlie wants to look just like daddy #likefatherlikeson #barbershop #dadlife AWxx @robbiewilliams.”

Read more: Take That's 6 most historic moments, from their 2006 reunion to Jason Orange's final performance

Charlie’s hair video comes after Ayda made a similar post in June - she said that her husband was “all or nothing” when it comes to his hair and she was seen shaving off all of Robbie’s hair.

“@robbiewilliams Is all or nothing when it comes to his hair ...and apparently, it’s nothing now :) #nohairdontcare #instamood #thebaldandthebeautiful #who’snext? AWxx,” Ayda captioned the video.

Read more: A Robbie Williams musical biopic is in the works from The Greatest Showman director

Last week, Ayda posted another video of Robbie and she deemed his newest look a “hair life crises”.

In the clip, Robbie explained that he’s “losing” his hair and also mentioned the reason why he decided to get a mohawk.

“I'm losing my hair, I'm thinning and I thought instead of fighting against it, I should lean into it,” Robbie said.

More from Robbie Williams

See more More from Robbie Williams

robbie williams

The 22 greatest Robbie Williams songs ever, ranked

Features

Gary Barlow and Robbie Williams have been friends for years

Inside Robbie Williams and Gary Barlow's feud and friendship over the years
The Story of... 'Angels' by Robbie Williams

The Story of... 'Angels' by Robbie Williams

The Story of...

Father's Day songs

Father's Day songs: 15 emotional tracks by and about dads

Features

Football songs

Football songs: 6 singers you totally forgot released soccer singles

Features

Take That have had some unforgettable moments in their 30 years together

Take That's 6 most historic moments, from their 2006 reunion to Jason Orange's final performance

Take That

The Story of...
Song Lists
Quizzes
Music News
Interviews

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

Gary Barlow's Smooth Sessions

Smooth Sessions: Watch Gary Barlow's exclusive free virtual gig now!
How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons

How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons
1980s love songs

The 20 greatest love songs of the 1980s, ranked

Bee Gees star Barry Gibb and singing sensation Barbra Streisand were presenting a Grammy Award when the Australian sex symbol gently kissed the Funny Girl star as the world watched on.

When Barry Gibb tenderly kissed Barbra Streisand live on stage at the 1981 Grammy Awards
Naomi Aye, 12, was appearing on France's 2020 series of The Voice Kids when she gave the incredible performance of 'Bohemian Rhapsody'

The Voice Kids: Girl, 12, channels Freddie Mercury with spine-tingling rendition of Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody'
QUIZ: Can you match these logos to the correct bands and artists?

QUIZ: Can you match these logos to the correct bands and artists?

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Jennifer Hudson visits Aretha Franklin's family in Detroit and new film clip shows her singing 'Respect'

Jennifer Hudson visits Aretha Franklin's family as new film clip shows her singing 'Respect'

Aretha Franklin

Whitney Houston's best songs

Whitney Houston's 15 greatest songs of all time, ranked

Whitney Houston

Whitney Houston

Whitney Houston facts: Singer's age, family, children and husband revealed

Whitney Houston

Dolly Parton Whitney Houston smiling close up

How Dolly Parton was inspired by Whitney Houston when she spent ‘I Will Always Love You’ royalties

Dolly Parton

The Story of... 'I Will Always Love You'

The Story of... 'I Will Always Love You' by Whitney Houston

The Story of...