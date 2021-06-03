Robbie Williams left totally bald after wife Ayda Field shaves his head with clippers - video

Robbie Williams is famous for his good looks and luscious head of hair but the singer's locks are no more after his wife took the clippers to them on Wednesday (June 2). Picture: Ayda Field/Instagram

By Giorgina Hamilton

Robbie Williams' wife Ayda Field has shared a video of herself shaving her famous husband's head and leaving him completely bald.

Robbie Williams is famous for his good looks and luscious head of hair but the singer's locks are no more after his wife took the clippers to them on Wednesday (June 2).

In a video posted of Ayda Field's Instagram page, the 'Rock DJ' singer and his wife can be seen on the balcony of the star's Los Angeles home as Ayda holds up a pair of clippers.

The video then cuts to her gradually slicing away all of his hair and culminates in the Take That star's new bald look, reminiscent of the shaved head he sported in the '90s.

In a video posted of Ayda Field's Instagram page, the 'Rock DJ' singer and his wife can be seen on the balcony of the star's Los Angeles home as Ayda holds up a pair of clippers. Picture: Ayda Field/Instagram

The 47-year-old star can then be seen rubbing his hands over his head to used to the new look as Ayda smiles broadly to the camera. Picture: Ayda Field/Instagram

Ayda captioned the video: "@robbiewilliams Is all or nothing when it comes to his hair ...and apparently, it’s nothing now :) #nohairdontcare #instamood #thebaldandthebeautiful #who’snext? AWxx". Picture: Ayda Field/Instagram

The 47-year-old star can then be seen rubbing his hands over his head to used to the new look as Ayda smiles broadly to the camera.

Ayda captioned the video: "@robbiewilliams Is all or nothing when it comes to his hair ...and apparently, it’s nothing now :) #nohairdontcare #instamood #thebaldandthebeautiful #who’snext? AWxx"

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one saying: "He looks much younger now."

Another said: "Ah he's like 90s Robbie all over again."

The video follows the news that a movie about the Robbie Williams' life and career is officially in the works.

The video then cuts to her gradually slicing away all of his hair and culminates in Robbie Williams' new bald look, reminiscent of the shaved head he sported in the '90s. Picture: Ayda Field/Instagram

The film, titled Better Man, will chart the star's life from 16-year-old Take That singer to worldwide superstar and 'explore his demons' along the way, with director of the 2017 hit film The Greatest Showman confirmed to work on the film.

Michael Gracey said he has spent hours talking to the singer about his life and wants to tackle the biopic in a way that hasn't been seen before.

See more: Robbie Williams recreates Rock DJ look as he dons tiger pants for workout with wife Ayda Field

“Unlike some people who were born prodigies or musical geniuses and you follow the narrative of the world catching up to their brilliance, this isn’t that story,” Australian director Gracey said.

Robbie Williams' new haircut is reminiscent of the singer's bald hair he sported in the 1990s (pictured). Picture: Getty

“Robbie is that Everyman, who just dreamed big and followed those dreams and they took him to an incredible place. Because of that, his is an incredibly relatable story."

Robbie Williams married his wife Ayda Field in 2010. The couple have four children and divide their time between homes in Los Angeles, Switzerland and the UK.