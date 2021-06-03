Robbie Williams left totally bald after wife Ayda Field shaves his head with clippers - video

3 June 2021, 11:33

Robbie Williams is famous for his good looks and luscious head of hair but the singer's locks are no more after his wife took the clippers to them on Wednesday (June 2).
Robbie Williams is famous for his good looks and luscious head of hair but the singer's locks are no more after his wife took the clippers to them on Wednesday (June 2). Picture: Ayda Field/Instagram

By Giorgina Hamilton

Robbie Williams' wife Ayda Field has shared a video of herself shaving her famous husband's head and leaving him completely bald.

Robbie Williams is famous for his good looks and luscious head of hair but the singer's locks are no more after his wife took the clippers to them on Wednesday (June 2).

In a video posted of Ayda Field's Instagram page, the 'Rock DJ' singer and his wife can be seen on the balcony of the star's Los Angeles home as Ayda holds up a pair of clippers.

See more: Robbie Williams facts: Take That singer's age, wife, children, net worth and more revealed

The video then cuts to her gradually slicing away all of his hair and culminates in the Take That star's new bald look, reminiscent of the shaved head he sported in the '90s.

In a video posted of Ayda Field's Instagram page, the 'Rock DJ' singer and his wife can be seen on the balcony of the star's Los Angeles home as Ayda holds up a pair of clippers.
In a video posted of Ayda Field's Instagram page, the 'Rock DJ' singer and his wife can be seen on the balcony of the star's Los Angeles home as Ayda holds up a pair of clippers. Picture: Ayda Field/Instagram
The 47-year-old star can then be seen rubbing his hands over his head to used to the new look as Ayda smiles broadly to the camera.
The 47-year-old star can then be seen rubbing his hands over his head to used to the new look as Ayda smiles broadly to the camera. Picture: Ayda Field/Instagram
Ayda captioned the video: "@robbiewilliams Is all or nothing when it comes to his hair ...and apparently, it’s nothing now :) #nohairdontcare #instamood #thebaldandthebeautiful #who’snext? AWxx"
Ayda captioned the video: "@robbiewilliams Is all or nothing when it comes to his hair ...and apparently, it’s nothing now :) #nohairdontcare #instamood #thebaldandthebeautiful #who’snext? AWxx". Picture: Ayda Field/Instagram

The 47-year-old star can then be seen rubbing his hands over his head to used to the new look as Ayda smiles broadly to the camera.

See more: Robbie Williams has emotional reunion with kids after three weeks away in self-isolation - video

Ayda captioned the video: "@robbiewilliams Is all or nothing when it comes to his hair ...and apparently, it’s nothing now :) #nohairdontcare #instamood #thebaldandthebeautiful #who’snext? AWxx"

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one saying: "He looks much younger now."

Another said: "Ah he's like 90s Robbie all over again."

See more: Watch Take That reunite with Robbie Williams for 'Everything Changes' - video

The video follows the news that a movie about the Robbie Williams' life and career is officially in the works.

The video then cuts to her gradually slicing away all of his hair and culminates in Robbie Williams' new bald look, reminiscent of the shaved head he sported in the '90s.
The video then cuts to her gradually slicing away all of his hair and culminates in Robbie Williams' new bald look, reminiscent of the shaved head he sported in the '90s. Picture: Ayda Field/Instagram

The film, titled Better Man, will chart the star's life from 16-year-old Take That singer to worldwide superstar and 'explore his demons' along the way, with director of the 2017 hit film The Greatest Showman confirmed to work on the film.

See more: Robbie Williams and Ayda Field's 7-year-old daughter Teddy impresses on the piano

Michael Gracey said he has spent hours talking to the singer about his life and wants to tackle the biopic in a way that hasn't been seen before.

See more: Robbie Williams recreates Rock DJ look as he dons tiger pants for workout with wife Ayda Field

“Unlike some people who were born prodigies or musical geniuses and you follow the narrative of the world catching up to their brilliance, this isn’t that story,” Australian director Gracey said.

Robbiw Williams' new haircut is reminiscent of the singer's bald hair he sported in the 1990s (pictured).
Robbie Williams' new haircut is reminiscent of the singer's bald hair he sported in the 1990s (pictured). Picture: Getty

“Robbie is that Everyman, who just dreamed big and followed those dreams and they took him to an incredible place. Because of that, his is an incredibly relatable story."

See more: Robbie Williams and his Dad: The fascinating story of the singing pair’s relationship

Robbie Williams married his wife Ayda Field in 2010. The couple have four children and divide their time between homes in Los Angeles, Switzerland and the UK.

More from Robbie Williams

See more More from Robbie Williams

robbie williams

The 22 greatest Robbie Williams songs ever, ranked

Features

2021 movies: The best upcoming musical biopics this year

Every musical biopic in the works right now: Whitney Houston, Elvis, Take That and more

TV & Film

The life of Robbie Williams is going to be immortalised forever on film with a biopic 'exploring his demons', the director of The Greatest Showman, Michael Gracey, has revealed.

A Robbie Williams musical biopic is in the works from The Greatest Showman director
1990s love songs

The 30 greatest love songs of the 1990s, ranked

Song Lists

Robbie Williams

Robbie Williams facts: Take That singer's age, wife, children, net worth and more revealed
Robbie Williams spoke to Smooth's Jenni Falconer

Robbie Williams interview: "I don't look at the charts anymore, it would be a miracle if I got there'
The Story of...
Song Lists
Quizzes
Music News
Interviews

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

Gary Barlow's Smooth Sessions

Smooth Sessions: Watch Gary Barlow's exclusive free virtual gig now!
How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons

How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons
1980s love songs

The 20 greatest love songs of the 1980s, ranked

Bee Gees star Barry Gibb and singing sensation Barbra Streisand were presenting a Grammy Award when the Australian sex symbol gently kissed the Funny Girl star as the world watched on.

When Barry Gibb tenderly kissed Barbra Streisand live on stage at the 1981 Grammy Awards
Naomi Aye, 12, was appearing on France's 2020 series of The Voice Kids when she gave the incredible performance of 'Bohemian Rhapsody'

The Voice Kids: Girl, 12, channels Freddie Mercury with spine-tingling rendition of Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody'
QUIZ: Can you match these logos to the correct bands and artists?

QUIZ: Can you match these logos to the correct bands and artists?

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

The Bangles' best songs

The Bangles' 10 best ever songs, ranked

Song Lists

In the Heights

In the Heights: Lin-Manuel Miranda's fantastic musical movie explained

TV & Film

Sir Tom Jones may have been a sex symbol throughout his career but there was only one true love of his life, the star's late wife Linda (left, pictured together in 1965).

Tom Jones gives heartbreaking tribute to his late wife of 59 years who he fell in love with 'aged 12'

Tom Jones

Ronnie Wood and his ex-wife Jo Wood

Rolling Stones star Ronnie Wood is now recovering after second cancer battle, says ex-wife Jo Wood

Music

After Queen + Adam Lambert’s epic UK and European tour was put on pause until 2022, drummer Roger Taylor has announced he is set to go on tour on his own in 2021.

Queen's Roger Taylor announces 'intimate' surprise 2021 UK solo tour: Dates, tickets and more

Queen