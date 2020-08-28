Britain's Got Talent is back for 2020, and judges Simon Cowell, David Walliams, Amanda Holden and Alesha Dixon have now chosen their five finest acts to put forward to the live shows.

Chosen by the judges, particularly spectacular performers are sent straight through to the live semi-finals, by landing the coveted 'Golden Buzzer'.

There are five Golden Buzzers up for grabs, one each for Simon, Amanda, David, Alesha and hosts Ant & Dec.

Here are the confirmed lucky acts of 2020:

Ant and Dec: Jon Courtenay Before the judges even had the chance to vote on putting him through, Ant and Dec jumped on stage and pressed the Golden Buzzer for their act of the series, Jon Courtenay. See more: Ant breaks down in tears after standing ovation at Britain's Got Talent reunion with Dec The entertainer had played the piano and sang a comedic song about the judges, his two sons and also about his late father who he said would have loved to see him perform at the palladium. Read more: Simon Cowell announces past winner as Britain's Got Talent replacement After his performance Amanda Holden said: "You've made me fall to bits. I saw a man who made all his dreams come true."

Simon Cowell: Fayth Ifil Fayth Ifil wowed the judges with her own version of Tina Turner's 'Proud Mary'. The 12-year-old received a standing ovation from the audience and became Simon Cowell's golden buzzer choice for the 14th series of Britain's Got Talent. Simon said: “The thing I love about you Fayth is your personality. Video: Virtual Coffee Break: Amanda Holden reveals how Simon Cowell helped with new charity single 'Over the Rainbow' “You talked about the support you’ve had from your mum and dad. Then you see the support you’ve had from 3,000 people, and just to give you a little bit more support… “I’m going to give you one of those,” Simon said hitting the buzzer and sending her straight through to the semi-finals of the show.