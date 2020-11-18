I'm a Celebrity: Who is Ruthie Henshall? Singer's age, husband and when she dated Prince Edward revealed

Who is Ruthie Henshall?

Ruthie Henshall is an English actress, singer, and dancer, best known for her work in musical theatre.

She started her stage career in 1986, and made her West End debut in Cats in 1987.

Ruthie has been nominated for an Olivier Award five times, winning the 1995 prize for Best Actress in a Musical for her role as Amalia Balash in the London revival of She Loves Me.

Her other Olivier nominated roles were Polly Baker in the original London production of Crazy for You, Roxie Hart in the revival of Chicago and the title roles in the original productions of Peggy Sue Got Married and Marguerite.

Ruthie made her Broadway debut in 1999 as Velma Kelly in Chicago and returned as Roxie Hart in 2010.

More recently, she starred as Mrs Wilkinson for two years in the West End production of Billy Elliot the Musical from 2014 to 2016.