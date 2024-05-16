Luke Combs releases incredible song from insanely star-studded country soundtrack for Twisters movie

Luke Combs' lead single for Twisters. Picture: Jeremy Cowart/Twisters

By Tom Eames

Country superstar Luke Combs, a two-time CMA Entertainer of the Year, has just announced his exhilarating new single 'Ain’t No Love In Oklahoma'.

This track is part of Twisters: The Album, a star-studded musical companion to the upcoming big-screen thriller Twisters.

Both the album and the film are set to be released on July 19th.

Fans can also watch the thrilling official video for Luke Combs' 'Ain’t No Love In Oklahoma', which features a special cameo from NASCAR driver John Hunter Nemechek.

Luke Combs – Ain’t No Love In Oklahoma (From Twisters: The Album) [Official Music Video]

Twisters is a contemporary chapter of the 1996 blockbuster Twister and stars Daisy Edgar-Jones, Glen Powell, and Anthony Ramos.

The album accompanying the film boasts new tracks from an impressive lineup of artists, including Miranda Lambert, Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson, Bailey Zimmerman, Kane Brown, Thomas Rhett, Megan Moroney, Shania Twain, and Tyler Childers, among others:

Luke Combs

Miranda Lambert

Lainey Wilson

Jelly Roll

Megan Moroney

Kane Brown

Bailey Zimmerman

Thomas Rhett

Shania Twain

Tyler Childers

Leon Bridges

Benson Boone

The Red Clay Strays

Warren Zeiders

BRELAND

Dylan Gossett

Tucker Wetmore

Wyatt Flores

Sam Barber

Conner Smith

Mason Ramsey

Flatland Cavalry

Tanner Adell

Alexandra Kay

Wilderado

Tanner Usrey

Jake Kohn

Charley Crockett

Nolan Taylor

Tyler Halverson

Lanie Gardner

Luke Combs is fresh off his massive, sold-out World Tour, which included two triumphant nights at London’s O2 Arena in October last year. The tour spanned 44 shows across three continents and 16 countries, marking the largest ever for a country artist and breaking records worldwide.