16 May 2024, 14:54
Country superstar Luke Combs, a two-time CMA Entertainer of the Year, has just announced his exhilarating new single 'Ain’t No Love In Oklahoma'.
This track is part of Twisters: The Album, a star-studded musical companion to the upcoming big-screen thriller Twisters.
Both the album and the film are set to be released on July 19th.
Fans can also watch the thrilling official video for Luke Combs' 'Ain’t No Love In Oklahoma', which features a special cameo from NASCAR driver John Hunter Nemechek.
Luke Combs – Ain’t No Love In Oklahoma (From Twisters: The Album) [Official Music Video]
Twisters is a contemporary chapter of the 1996 blockbuster Twister and stars Daisy Edgar-Jones, Glen Powell, and Anthony Ramos.
The album accompanying the film boasts new tracks from an impressive lineup of artists, including Miranda Lambert, Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson, Bailey Zimmerman, Kane Brown, Thomas Rhett, Megan Moroney, Shania Twain, and Tyler Childers, among others:
Luke Combs is fresh off his massive, sold-out World Tour, which included two triumphant nights at London’s O2 Arena in October last year. The tour spanned 44 shows across three continents and 16 countries, marking the largest ever for a country artist and breaking records worldwide.