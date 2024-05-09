Eurovision 2024 odds: Who are the favourites to win this year's Eurovision Song Contest?

Favourites to win: (L to R) Switzerland's Nemo, Ireland's Bambie Thug and Croatia's Baby Lasanga. Picture: Getty

By Giorgina Ramazzotti

Eurovision is here! And this year the song contest takes place in ABBA's birthplace, Sweden.

The Eurovision Song Contest is back for its 68th year, but who is tipped to win the world's largest singing competition in 2024?

As the semi-finals draw to a close in Malmö, Sweden and with the “Big 5” – the UK, Italy, France, Spain, and Germany – receiving automatic qualification, bookies across Europe are taking bets on the winning act.

Held on May 11, Sweden will be the first country to perform at the Malmö Arena, followed by 25 other acts hoping to win the Eurovision crown.

Olly Alexander (pictured) will be representing the UK at Eurovision with the song 'Dizzy', on May 11. Picture: Getty

Held on May 11, and available to watch on BBC from 8pm, Sweden will be the first country to perform at the Malmö Arena, followed by 25 other acts hoping to win the Eurovision crown. Picture: Getty

Hosted by Graham Norton in the UK, with rumours of an ABBA reunion 50 years after their win with 'Waterloo' in 1974, and the UK's Olly Alexander set to take centre stage, this year's Eurovision is set to be bigger than ever.

But who is tipped to win? Read on to find out...

What are the latest Eurovision odds for 2024?

According to Paddy Power, the latest Eurovision winning odds as of May 9 are:

Croatia 8/13

Switzerland 3/1

Ukraine 10/1

Ireland 11/1

Italy 22/1

Netherlands 22/1

France 25/1

Israel 50/1

Greece 80/1

Finland 90/1

Sweden 90/1

Armenia 100/1

Lithuania 100/1

UK 100/1

Who are the favourites to win Eurovision 2024?

Bambie Thug - Doomsday Blue | Ireland 🇮🇪 | Official Music Video | Eurovision 2024

According to bookies, the top four countries vying for first place at this year's Eurovision are Ireland, Switzerland, Ukraine and Croatia.

Ireland's surprise favourite, Bambie Thug, blew fans away with their semi-final performance of 'Doomsday Blue', with many predicting a win for the Emerald Isle.

The 31-year-old non-binary performer from County Cork, who describes themselves as a 'rebel witch conjuring Ouija Pop since 1993', is feeling the heat after Ireland haven't qualified for a semi-final since 2018.

Nemo - The Code | Switzerland 🇨🇭 | Official Music Video | Eurovision 2024

"There is more pressure but also, I have full faith in my performance ability," they told The Standard.

"I'm really grateful to have this platform, especially as a non-binary person and as an alt little goth. I'm super proud and I'm just excited to go and kick some a** on stage."

Switzerland's 24-year-old non-binary entry, Nemo, draws on his childhood opera training with his popular song, 'The Code'.

The song covers a range of genres from rap, drum n' bass and classical opera, with a message that encourages self-acceptance and to live without fear of judgement.

alyona alyona & Jerry Heil - Teresa & Maria | Ukraine 🇺🇦 | Official Music Video | Eurovision 2024

Ukraine's entry with the song 'Teresa & Maria' – an ode to Mother Theresa and Jesus Christ's mother – is fast becoming a fan favourite.

Performed by well-known Ukrainian singers Alonya Alonya and Jerry Heil, the song has a strong heritage, with one of its songwriters responsible for Kalush Orchestra's winning 2022 entry 'Stefania'.

Baby Lasagna - Rim Tim Tagi Dim | Croatia 🇭🇷 | Official Music Video | Eurovision 2024

Baby Lasagna is Croatia's entry with the catchy tune 'Rim Tim Tagi Dim'.

With lyrics including "I'm a big boy now/I'm going away and a sold my cow" and "Bye mum, bye dad/Meow cat, please meow back," the song is inspired by a Croatian folk song, and is a firm favourite with Eurovision fans.