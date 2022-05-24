ABBA reveal hopes and fears for Voyage show: 'Making ABBA-tars was like filming Top of the Pops'

By Mayer Nissim

ABBA want fans going to their digital gig to "feel that they've gone through something that they've never seen before".

ABBA's groundbreaking Voyage digital residency in London is just days away, and Björn Ulvaeus has spoken about his hopes and fears for the shows.

The songwriter has opened up about the experience of making the digital "ABBA-tars" who will perform the group's hits during the show, backed by a fully live band.

"The risk is, of course, that people won't find it to be the experience that I think and hope it will be," Björn told CNBC.

"That is the main thing. If people would go from the concert thinking, yeah, well, that wasn't bad but...

"We want them to feel, you know, emotional and to feel that they've gone through something that they've never seen before."

ABBA in concert in 1979. Picture: Getty Images

He added of the months-long experience creating the ABBA-tars: "They would dress us in kind of tight costumes, black with dots on them and there were dots on our faces, and we would have helmets.

"And then we'd go on that stage and we would perform a song almost as if we had performed it on Top of the Pops, the old British programme.

"It was weird at first. I mean, I was looking around and there's Agnetha [Fältskog] doing her stuff, and Benny [Andersson], just like the old days. But in the end, it was fun."

As well as reuniting to create the digital ABBA show, the foursome also got back in the studio together to record their first new material since 1982's 'Under Attack' single.

Preceded by the singles 'I Still Have Faith in You' and 'Don't Shut Me Down', Voyage was released in November 2021.

The group have confirmed that they will not release any more new music, despite the success of their comeback.