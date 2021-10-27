ABBA confirm there will be no more new music after Voyage album

27 October 2021, 12:09

By Mayer Nissim

Benny and Bjorn say "this is it" despite the success of ABBA Voyage.

ABBA have confirmed that Voyage will be their last work together as a band.

The music already heard from the album has been well-received by fans and critics alike, while the upcoming "live experience" featuring digitally-rendered ABBA-tars has had several ticket releases

Despite the success of the comeback so far and the fact that there are still two unfinished songs not on the album, both Björn Ulvaeus and Benny Andersson told The Guardian that the group were effectively over once more.

ABBA Voyage
ABBA Voyage. Picture: Getty / Alamy

"This is it," Benny said.

"It's got to be, you know. I didn’t actually say that 'this is it' in 1982.

"I never said myself that ABBA was never going to happen again. But I can tell you now: this is it."

Björn agreed: "Yeah."

Their remarks echo bandmate Agnetha Fältskog's comments earlier this month, where she said: "We're a bit older now and have our minor ailments. We struggle on. But I don't dare say, because it's a bit uncertain."

With all that said, the group also admitted that they never thought they would reform in the first place, as they were so out of fashion by the time they split after ten years together in 1982.

Björn said: "In the beginning of the '80s, when we stopped recording, it felt as though ABBA was completely done, and there would be no more talk about it.

"It was actually dead. It was so uncool to like ABBA."

Benny added: "We did not expect Abba to continue, I can promise you that."

ABBA's Voyage album is released on November 5, and has been teased with the singles 'I Still Have Faith In You', 'Don't Shut Me Down' and 'Just A Notion'.

