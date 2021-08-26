ABBA Voyage reunion: UK tour dates, new songs and all you need to know so far

ABBA are back!

The iconic Swedish group have confirmed that they have reunited for new music and a tour (of sorts), but what exactly is happening and when?

Here is all the important info you need to know...

ABBA tour: When are they playing live? Sadly, ABBA themselves aren't going to be performing live together. But they are going on tour! Hear us out. A virtual ABBA experience is currently in the works. In August 2021, ABBA's official social media announced plans for a mysterious Voyage project. It is heavily rumoured that this will be the long-awaited virtual tour. The post features black-and-gold artwork, with the the date '02.09.21' (Thursday, September 2). Fans are also directed to sign up at a new website “to be the first in line to hear more about ABBA Voyage”. Join us at https://t.co/AAFQLIrqJu #ABBAVoyage pic.twitter.com/7LYw3kojzB — ABBA Voyage (@ABBAVoyage) August 26, 2021 Back in 2018, it was first announced that special 'Abbatars' will represent the four members of the Swedish pop group for an upcoming digital show. Björn Ulvaeus said that the two-hour show will be broadcast in the UK and simulcast across the world. Read more: ABBA's last ever TV performance in 1982 is so moving A world tour waas then planned for 2019 or 2020, but of course, that didn't happen. The band will appear as they looked back in 1979, thanks to special hi-tech imaging equipment. "We thought we looked good that year," Ulvaeus said. "You'll hear the voices of ABBA coming out of the mouths of the Abbatars. "You won't be able to see that they're not human beings. It'll be spooky, I assure you, but great fun and no one has done it before."

What will the songs sound like? Benny Andersson has said that the group don't have "anything to prove" with their new material. "I don't feel that we have to prove anything," he told BBC News. "I don't feel we have to think about, 'Oh, what if it was better before?' "Maybe it was, but we can't care about that. We do it because we think it was a good thing to do." He added: "We enjoyed it very much. We'll see. I hope you'll like them." Benny explained that the songs were created while he and Bjorn Ulvaeus were working on a project featuring the band as touring avatars. Read more: The Story of... 'Dancing Queen' by ABBA "So we said, 'Hmm, maybe we should try and write a couple of songs, ask the ladies if they want to come in and sing'. And they said, 'Yeah, absolutely'. So it was just, out of pure joy I'd say. "He also revealed more details on what the songs may sound like."One of the songs is like we would've written it [for] today. The other, we could've written in 1972. So I don't know, we'll see. I mean, they're not finished yet. ABBA. Picture: Getty "We have the vocals, they're all recorded, we haven't mixed it, we haven't worked them through, really, but I think they're pretty good. "When asked if he thought it would serve Abba's legacy well, Bjorn added: "I think so. It certainly sounds Abba very much." Benny said: "As soon as Frida [Anni-Frid Lyngstad] and Agnetha [Faltskog] start singing, that's when it sounds Abba." ABBA's business manager also dampened hopes of a full ABBA reunion tour, saying that the foursome will never perform live together again. At the world premiere of Mamma Mia 2, Benny and Bjorn gave more details about the songs and hinted that there might be a third track. Describing ABBA's two brand new songs, Bjorn told the Press Association: “One of them is a pop tune, very danceable. The other is more timeless, more reflective, that is all I will say. It is Nordic sad, but happy at the same time.” He added: “I think that exuberant quality of the two ladies [Agnetha Faltskog and Anni-Frid Lyngstad] together singing, that makes the saddest song a bit uplifting, anyway I think that is what happens and that is very organic, that isn’t calculated, that just happened that way.” Meanwhile, Benny hinted that he has a potential third song coming. He said: “Yeah it is but don’t tell anyone. If we do a third one, it won’t be out until we go on the road.”