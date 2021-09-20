ABBA’s Agnetha Fältskog admits Voyage reunion tour will probably be their last

20 September 2021, 12:31 | Updated: 20 September 2021, 12:42

ABBA’s Agnetha says ‘Voyage’ tour is likely to be their last
ABBA’s Agnetha says ‘Voyage’ tour is likely to be their last. Picture: Getty Images/Alamy

By Naomi Bartram

ABBA’s Agnetha Faltskog has said the band may never appear on stage together again after their Voyage tour.

Agnetha Fältskog has hinted ABBA’s upcoming Voyage virtual concert could be their last.

The band delighted fans earlier this month when they announced they were making an epic comeback.

The four piece - made up of Agnetha, Björn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson, and Anni-Frid Lyngstad - are set to release a new album on November 5.

They also revealed their upcoming tour, which will see a ‘digital version’ of ABBA perform alongside a live band, will kick off next year.

ABBA last released an album 40 years ago
ABBA last released an album 40 years ago. Picture: Alamy

While speaking to Sverige Radio in Sweden about rehearsals for the ABBA experience, 71-year-old Agnetha was asked when the four of them will appear together again.

Read More: How ABBA's two marriages and divorces split the group apart for nearly 40 years

"I don't really dare to say,” she said, continuing: "We're a bit older now and have our minor ailments. We struggle on. But I don't dare say, because it's a bit uncertain.

"At the moment we feel happy that we got this together and let's hope everything goes well in London at the premiere over there."

The pop star added: "None of us probably knew what to expect but we’ve worked with it a lot so you grew into it eventually.

“We stand there doing these songs with I don’t know how many cameras and people.

“It felt great to do it in the end because it was so different. Also there was a vibe, one felt that maybe it’s the last thing we do. Same thing with the album.”

Read More: ABBA Voyage reunion: New album release date, how to buy UK concert tickets and new songs revealed

ABBA’s reunion has been on the cards for years, with the band announcing they were planning a virtual tour back in 2017.

They spent weeks performing in front of cameras for the digital concert which will include ‘ABBAtars’ performing their biggest hits.

The ABBA Voyage tour will start in London next year
The ABBA Voyage tour will start in London next year. Picture: Getty Images

These animated versions of the stars will be performing in a special, purpose-built arena at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, East London which can seat up to 3000 fans.

As well as their tour, ABBA will also be releasing their first album in 40 years on 5 November 2021 which will feature 10 new songs including I Still Have Faith in You and Don't Shut Me.

Read More: ABBA Voyage: First-look at the ABBA Arena ahead of live concert return revealed

