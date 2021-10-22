ABBA release joyous new single 'Just A Notion' ahead of new album

22 October 2021, 11:08

ABBA reveal the latest offering from forthcoming album Voyage.
ABBA reveal the latest offering from forthcoming album Voyage. Picture: Getty

By Thomas Curtis-Horsfall

After teasing a snippet of the brand new song only days ago, the legendary Swedes fully release the last single from their highly-anticipated comeback album Voyage.

Having teased a snippet of the brand song day several days ago, ABBA have fully released their upbeat new single 'Just a Notion'.

It marks the third song to be released from the legendary Swedes' long-awaited comeback album Voyage, after they revealed two new songs 'I Still Have Faith In You’ and ‘Don’t Shut Me Down’ last month.

'Just a Notion' is the latest taste of ABBA's first album in nearly forty years, with Voyage set for release on 5th November.

Read more: ABBA Voyage: First-look at the ABBA Arena ahead of live concert return revealed

The new track coincides with an announcement that more tickets will be made available for the pop group's virtual concert series ABBA Voyage next year after unprecedented demand.

Talking about 'Just a Notion', Björn Ulvaeus says: “Wikipedia says this track was recorded in September 1978, which sounds about right. That puts it in between ABBA the Album and Voulez-Vous, and it would have been included in the latter had we not decided against it."

"Why did we decide against it? In hindsight, I don’t have a clue. It’s a good song with great vocals. I know that we played it to a publisher in France and a couple of other people we trusted and as far as I can remember they liked it very much. So it’s a mystery and will remain a mystery.”

Read more: How ABBA's two marriages and divorces split the group apart for nearly 40 years

He adds: “Now Benny has recorded a new backing track to which we’ve added drums and guitars, but all vocals are from the original 1978 tracks. In a way, it demonstrates what we plan to do with ABBA Voyage in 2022.

"There, we will have a live band playing, but all vocals will be from the old recordings.”

ABBA reunited in the studio before they reunite on stage. (Photo: Ludvig Andersson)
ABBA reunited in the studio before they reunite on stage. (Photo: Ludvig Andersson). Picture: Ludvig Andersson

“‘Just a Notion’ is a ridiculously happy song and hopefully it will cheer you up in these dark times!”

He's certainly not wrong, as the single is the most lively offering from their forthcoming album incorporating the energetic rhythms and anthemic pop hooks they're renowned for.

Read more: ABBA’s Agnetha Fältskog admits Voyage reunion tour will probably be their last

ABBA Voyage will see all four original members Bjorn, Benny, Agnetha, and Anni-Frid reunite on stage, albeit in digital form with the assistance of motion-capture special effects created by Industrial Light & Magic, the company founded by George Lucas.

Backed by a live 10-piece band, ABBA will perform digitally in a purpose-built arena called The ABBA Arena in London from May 27, 2022, and will be supported by their brand new studio album, Voyage.

ABBA in their motion-capture suits. (Photo: Baillie Walsh)
ABBA in their motion-capture suits. (Photo: Baillie Walsh). Picture: Baillie Walsh
ABBA's digitally recreated 'Abba-tars' which will perform on stage during their ABBA Voyage virtual tour.
ABBA's digitally recreated 'Abba-tars' which will perform on stage during their ABBA Voyage virtual tour. Picture: ABBA Voyage

When the four-piece announced their return to the stage, they said in a press release: "We’re going to be able to sit back in an audience and watch our digital selves perform our songs on a stage in a custom-built arena in London next spring. Weird and wonderful!"

The additional tickets for ABBA Voyage, which will take bookings to 4th December 2022, will be on sale from 10am Wednesday 3rd November from abbavoyage.com.

Read more: ABBA Voyage reunion: New album release date, how to buy UK concert tickets and new songs revealed

More from ABBA

See more More from ABBA

ABBA

ABBA's 20 greatest ever songs, ranked

ABBA - Then and Now

Listen to a clip of ABBA's upbeat new single 'Just A Notion'

ABBA’s Agnetha says ‘Voyage’ tour is likely to be their last

ABBA’s Agnetha Fältskog admits Voyage reunion tour will probably be their last
ABBA

How ABBA's two marriages and divorces split the group apart for nearly 40 years
ABBA Voyage

ABBA Voyage reunion: New album release date, how to buy UK concert tickets and new songs revealed
ABBA performing at Wembley Arena, and the first image of the purpose-built ABBA Arena

ABBA Voyage: First-look at the ABBA Arena ahead of live concert return revealed
The Story of...
Song Lists
Quizzes
Music News
Interviews

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

Gary Barlow's Smooth Sessions

Smooth Sessions: Watch Gary Barlow's exclusive free virtual gig now!
How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons

How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons
1980s love songs

The 20 greatest love songs of the 1980s, ranked

Bee Gees star Barry Gibb and singing sensation Barbra Streisand were presenting a Grammy Award when the Australian sex symbol gently kissed the Funny Girl star as the world watched on.

When Barry Gibb tenderly kissed Barbra Streisand live on stage at the 1981 Grammy Awards
Naomi Aye, 12, was appearing on France's 2020 series of The Voice Kids when she gave the incredible performance of 'Bohemian Rhapsody'

The Voice Kids: Girl, 12, channels Freddie Mercury with spine-tingling rendition of Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody'
QUIZ: Can you match these logos to the correct bands and artists?

QUIZ: Can you match these logos to the correct bands and artists?

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Elton John duets with Glen Campbell on The Lockdown Sessions

Listen to Elton John's stunning new duets with Stevie Wonder and Glen Campbell

Elton John

Listen to a young Whitney Houston’s stunning vocal in rare television advert

Listen to a young Whitney Houston’s stunning vocal in unearthed TV 'Steak & Ale' advert

Whitney Houston

Adele's most treasured worldly possession is a framed piece of Céline Dion's used chewing gum?

Adele says piece of Céline Dion's used chewing gum is her "proudest possession"

Adele

Brian May and Anita Dobson have been married since 2000.

Anita Dobson opens up on "nightmare" after husband Brian May suffered heart attack

Queen

Lady A

Lady A interview: Country trio promise UK fans they will be back soon: "We miss you so much"

Country