ABBA release joyous new single 'Just A Notion' ahead of new album

ABBA reveal the latest offering from forthcoming album Voyage. Picture: Getty

By Thomas Curtis-Horsfall

Having teased a snippet of the brand song day several days ago, ABBA have fully released their upbeat new single 'Just a Notion'.

It marks the third song to be released from the legendary Swedes' long-awaited comeback album Voyage, after they revealed two new songs 'I Still Have Faith In You’ and ‘Don’t Shut Me Down’ last month.

'Just a Notion' is the latest taste of ABBA's first album in nearly forty years, with Voyage set for release on 5th November.

The new track coincides with an announcement that more tickets will be made available for the pop group's virtual concert series ABBA Voyage next year after unprecedented demand.

Talking about 'Just a Notion', Björn Ulvaeus says: “Wikipedia says this track was recorded in September 1978, which sounds about right. That puts it in between ABBA the Album and Voulez-Vous, and it would have been included in the latter had we not decided against it."

"Why did we decide against it? In hindsight, I don’t have a clue. It’s a good song with great vocals. I know that we played it to a publisher in France and a couple of other people we trusted and as far as I can remember they liked it very much. So it’s a mystery and will remain a mystery.”

He adds: “Now Benny has recorded a new backing track to which we’ve added drums and guitars, but all vocals are from the original 1978 tracks. In a way, it demonstrates what we plan to do with ABBA Voyage in 2022.

"There, we will have a live band playing, but all vocals will be from the old recordings.”

ABBA reunited in the studio before they reunite on stage. (Photo: Ludvig Andersson). Picture: Ludvig Andersson

“‘Just a Notion’ is a ridiculously happy song and hopefully it will cheer you up in these dark times!”

He's certainly not wrong, as the single is the most lively offering from their forthcoming album incorporating the energetic rhythms and anthemic pop hooks they're renowned for.

ABBA Voyage will see all four original members Bjorn, Benny, Agnetha, and Anni-Frid reunite on stage, albeit in digital form with the assistance of motion-capture special effects created by Industrial Light & Magic, the company founded by George Lucas.

Backed by a live 10-piece band, ABBA will perform digitally in a purpose-built arena called The ABBA Arena in London from May 27, 2022, and will be supported by their brand new studio album, Voyage.

ABBA in their motion-capture suits. (Photo: Baillie Walsh). Picture: Baillie Walsh

ABBA's digitally recreated 'Abba-tars' which will perform on stage during their ABBA Voyage virtual tour. Picture: ABBA Voyage

When the four-piece announced their return to the stage, they said in a press release: "We’re going to be able to sit back in an audience and watch our digital selves perform our songs on a stage in a custom-built arena in London next spring. Weird and wonderful!"

The additional tickets for ABBA Voyage, which will take bookings to 4th December 2022, will be on sale from 10am Wednesday 3rd November from abbavoyage.com.