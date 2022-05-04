ABBA unveil super-realistic virtual 'ABBAtars' ahead of Voyage live shows

ABBA Voyage begins in 2022. Picture: ABBA Voyage

By Tom Eames

ABBA are just weeks away from launching their 'live' comeback, and we can't wait see what's in store.

ABBA Voyage opens on May 27 at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in London, and will see the iconic four stars returning as special virtual 'ABBAtars' on stage with a 10-piece live band at the custom-built ABBA Arena.

The four ABBAtars of Agnetha, Anni-Frid, Benny and Bjorn have now been revealed, and they look pretty darn lifelike:

Agnetha. Picture: ABBA Voyage

Benny. Picture: ABBA Voyage

Bjorn. Picture: ABBA Voyage

Frida. Picture: ABBA Voyage

The digital versions of ABBA will be brought to life using motion capture technology, which was undertaken with all four stars.

The concert will last for 100 minutes with no interval, and fans can expect all the classic ABBA hits.

Tickets are still on sale for ABBA Voyage here.