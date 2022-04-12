ABBA's Agnetha and Frida get the giggles in rare unearthed TV clip of 'Fernando'

12 April 2022, 16:45

ABBA's Agnetha and Frida get the giggles
ABBA's Agnetha and Frida get the giggles. Picture: YouTube/Telewizja Polska

By Tom Eames

It's very subtle, and one you might miss if you looked away, but this is one of our favourite ABBA moments of all time.

Anything can happen on live TV, and back in 1976 ABBA were performing their latest hit 'Fernando' for their Polish fans.

In a clip that has been unearthed and shared by ABBA fans online in recent years, singers Agnetha and Anni-Frid are doing their routine of singing the ballad with their usual emotional looks.

However, perhaps because they caught themselves while getting up and close for the camera, something happened to make the pair get a case of the giggles.

In a very sweet but hilarious moment, the duo manage to stifle their laughter - despite what is meant to be a relatively serious moment in the song - before returning to the track, averting a potential live TV disaster.

Watch it below:

Writing about the clip on YouTube, one fan said: "This is magical and watched it many times. They both know they are breaking up without even looking at each other, but you see the switch in their brain flick as the next verse arrives and they are composed again. Great to see them having fun."

Another said: "Utterly delightful; a bit of a ‘big-sister’ moment going on here, I think."

ABBA made their sensational comeback in 2021, with their number one reunion album Voyage.

The foursome - completed by Benny Andersson and Bjorn Ulvaeus - will return in avatar form for their live Voyage shows in London later in 2022.

