ABBA Voyage London residency setlist has apparently leaked

By Mayer Nissim

We know a lot about the ABBA Voyage experience, but many of the details are still under wraps.

When ABBA announced their long-awaited comeback earlier this year, they revealed that rather than standard concerts, they would be doing a series of special shows featuring digital avatars of the band.

The first 'ABBAatars' concert in the residency takes place at the ABBA Arena at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in London on May 27, and some key details have apparently been accidentally leaked.

According to The Sun, when a load of rehearsal pictures from Stockholm were released, they accidentally included sheet music titles.

The pictures were apparently deleted only a few minutes later.

Before that happened, some eagle-eyed fans have spotted some of the songs that will appear in the setlist of the ABBA Voyage shows – some of which are obvious and some maybe less so (stop reading here if you're wanting it all to be a surprise).

ABBA in concert in their heyday. Picture: Alamy

It's claimed that as well as classic ABBA hits including 'Dancing Queen' and 'Gimme, Gimme, Gimme', the 22-song setlist will also include 'The Visitors', which opened the band's 1981 album of the same name – the last before their split and reunion.

The residency will also feature the double-header of comeback songs 'I Still Have Faith In You' and 'Don't Shut Me Down'.

The concerts will feature the ABBAtars backed by a real live band put together by Klaxons' James Righton and featuring Little Boots on keyboards.

With The Visitors seemingly being part of the ABBA Voyage set list (iconic if so!), just imagine if the live version gets a single release as promo for the inevitable “Voyage: Live” album?! 😱 pic.twitter.com/4JOu59dAQf — Martin 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🇪🇺🏳️‍🌈 (@Chiffchatt) April 5, 2022

ABBA have confirmed that the Voyage project will be their very last together as a band.

"This is it," Benny Andersson said. "It's got to be, you know. I didn't actually say that 'this is it' in 1982.

"I never said myself that ABBA was never going to happen again. But I can tell you now: this is it."

Björn Ulvaeus agreed: "Yeah."