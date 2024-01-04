Elvis Presley is coming to London with a unique AI-powered hologram experience

4 January 2024, 10:21

By Mayer Nissim

If you never got the chance to see Elvis Presley live, this may be the closest you'll get.

When Elvis Presley tragically died at the age of 42 in 1977, he had never once played a live show outside of North America.

In the UK, the best we've had over the years is "Elvis in Concert" shows, featuring video of The King backed by a live band and orchestra.

Things will be taken to the next level in 2024 with the launch of Elvis Evolution, a fully immersive experience that will open in London, before moving to Las Vegas, Berlin and Tokyo, BBC News reports.

As well as the re-creation of the live show, the experience from Layered Reality also features what is being called a "personal invite to the After Party".

"The show peaks with a concert experience that will recreate the seismic impact of seeing Elvis live for a whole new generation of fans, blurring the lines between reality and fantasy," the company said.

Elvis Presley at the '68 Comeback Special
Elvis Presley at the '68 Comeback Special. Picture: Getty Images

"A life-size digital Elvis will share his most iconic songs and moves for the very first time on a UK stage.

"All thanks to Layered Reality's unique blend of technology, augmented reality, theatre, projection and multi-sensory effects."

Layered Reality has previously produced experiences for The War of the Worlds (£45 to £82, with VIP from £120) and The Gunpowder Plot (£40 to £70, with VIP from £90).

