Elvis Presley will be appearing 'live' on tour with the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra in 2023

29 November 2022, 12:17

By Mayer Nissim

Elvis Presley + The Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra = a night out not to be missed.

Elvis Presley never toured the UK. He also never performed with a full orchestra.

Those were two of his dreams, and while he never managed it while he was alive, in recent years the magic of technology has made that possible with a series of acclaimed shows.

Hot on the heels of this year's hit Elvis biopic comes a return of The Very Best of Elvis – In Concert, Live On Screen with the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra.

The unique concert experience is coming back to the UK in autumn 2023, taking in a number of massive arenas.

"The full-scale concert brings the King up close on screen alongside the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra live on stage performing the King of Rock and Roll’s most well-known 'rocking' songs and his tender, heart-wrenching ballads, with special guests to be announced in due course," said promoters.

Elvis Live!
Elvis Live! Picture: Elvis Presley Enterprises

"A show like no other, expect an overwhelmingly encapsulating and enthralling evening

"These shows are a chance to both honour the legacy of an icon who has defined popular culture for over half a century, and for fans to see The King live, who never had the chance to before."

Elvis Presley in concert
Elvis Presley in concert. Picture: Getty Images

The full Elvis with the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra tour dates are as follows:

  • 25 October – Glasgow OVO Hydro
  • 26 October – Manchester AO Arena
  • 27 October – Birmingham Resorts World Arena
  • 28 October – Newcastle Utilita Arena
  • 29 October – Leeds First Direct Arena
  • 31 October – London The O2
  • 1 November – Cardiff International Arena

Tickets are available from this Friday, December 2 from the venues, or via ticketline.co.uk, bookingsdirect.com or ticketmaster.co.uk.

