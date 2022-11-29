Elvis Presley will be appearing 'live' on tour with the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra in 2023
29 November 2022, 12:17
Elvis Presley + The Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra = a night out not to be missed.
Elvis Presley never toured the UK. He also never performed with a full orchestra.
Those were two of his dreams, and while he never managed it while he was alive, in recent years the magic of technology has made that possible with a series of acclaimed shows.
- Is Elvis Presley alive? All the weirdest Elvis sightings and conspiracy theories
- Elvis Presley's last performance two months before his death is phenomenal
- Listen to the Smooth Icons Live Playlist on Global Player
Hot on the heels of this year's hit Elvis biopic comes a return of The Very Best of Elvis – In Concert, Live On Screen with the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra.
The unique concert experience is coming back to the UK in autumn 2023, taking in a number of massive arenas.
"The full-scale concert brings the King up close on screen alongside the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra live on stage performing the King of Rock and Roll’s most well-known 'rocking' songs and his tender, heart-wrenching ballads, with special guests to be announced in due course," said promoters.
"A show like no other, expect an overwhelmingly encapsulating and enthralling evening
"These shows are a chance to both honour the legacy of an icon who has defined popular culture for over half a century, and for fans to see The King live, who never had the chance to before."
The full Elvis with the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra tour dates are as follows:
- 25 October – Glasgow OVO Hydro
- 26 October – Manchester AO Arena
- 27 October – Birmingham Resorts World Arena
- 28 October – Newcastle Utilita Arena
- 29 October – Leeds First Direct Arena
- 31 October – London The O2
- 1 November – Cardiff International Arena
Tickets are available from this Friday, December 2 from the venues, or via ticketline.co.uk, bookingsdirect.com or ticketmaster.co.uk.