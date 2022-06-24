Is Elvis Presley alive? All the weirdest Elvis sightings and conspiracy theories

When you become as popular as Elvis Presley, you will also get a certain air of mystery and intrigue.

In the 45-years since Elvis Presley's death, many Elvis fans have remained certain that he actually faked his passing so he could enjoy a relaxed life away from fame.

Ever since his tragic demise in 1977, there have been countless sightings of the King, who would be 87-years old if he were still alive today.

Here are the most bonkers and fascinating Elvis Presley theories and sightings in the years since his death:

The Elvis Presley poolside photo The photograph that reportedly shows Elvis Presley in his Graceland pool house. Picture: Mike Joseph/thepresleyassignment.com On December 31, 1977, this photo was taken by Mike Joseph (who was visiting Graceland with his family), and rumoured to show Elvis Presley sitting in his pool house. Speaking to Larry King, Joe Esposito declared that the person in the photo was Al Strada, but still some fans are not convinced.

Elvis Presley spotted on his 82nd birthday The photo of the grey haired man at Graceland that drove Elvis fans wild. Picture: Facebook This one is pretty far fetched, mainly because the man looks NOTHING like Elvis. This photo appeared on the Elvis Presley Is Alive Facebook page in January 2017, showing a man with a white beard at Graceland on the King's 82nd birthday, and with security guards around him. Thus, it led to some fans reckoning they were actually guarding the real Elvis. Oh dear.

Elvis Presley as a groundskeeper at Graceland In 2016, a video of a Graceland groundskeeper alleged to be Elvis Presley aged 81, went viral. In the clip, a silver fox in a baseball cap and 'Elvis Week' T-shirt fiddles with wire and holds up two fingers, before walking past the camera. While many people still believe this is Elvis, it's since been revealed to be Graceland employee Bill Barmer. “I’m not really 81, Ok” he said at the time.