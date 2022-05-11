Who was Elvis Presley's mother Gladys? The heartbreaking story behind her life and death

Elvis Presley was known to be very close with his mother Gladys, and he perhaps would not have become the legendary star he was without her love and support.

But who was Gladys and when did she pass away? Here's all the important facts about Elvis's mother:

When was Gladys Presley born and when did she give birth to Elvis? Elvis Presley With His Parents in 1937. Picture: Getty Gladys Love Smith was born on April 25, 1912. Her early life couldn't have been more different from the riches her son would provide her in the future. She was the daughter of a cotton farmer, and in the 1930s she met Vernon Presley at church. She was four years older than him, and Vernon was 17 and thus underage at the time. They lied about their ages in order to get married in 1933. Gladys soon became pregnant and she gave birth on January 8, 1935. However, tragedy occurred during the birth. Gladys had twins, but the first boy, Jesse Garon Presley, was stillborn. The second boy, Elvis Aaron Presley, survived. Gladys believed that “when one twin died, the one that lived got all the strength of both.”

Gladys and Elvis were very close, which would become heartbreaking Elvis Presley with His Parents. Picture: Getty Gladys always kept Elvis close, perhaps due to the trauma of losing his twin brother. When he was a baby, she apparently even dragged him in a sack beside her while working in the cotton fields. The mother and son had pet names for each other, constantly communicated in baby talk, and even shared the same bed well into Elvis’s teenage years due to their poor household. When Vernon was briefly in prison for forging a check in 1938, Gladys and her son grew closer. Elvis Presley's greatest performance just two months before he died with 'Unchained Melody' cover

New details emerge from Elvis Presley and The Beatles' very first 'strange' meeting Elvis’s fame sadly would start Gladys’s downward spiral. While very proud of her son, Gladys found his fame hard to deal with. While at Elvis’s Memphis mansion, Graceland, neighbours were said to have mocked how Gladys did her laundry outdoors, and Elvis’s team asked her to stop feeding her chickens on the lawn. “I wish we was poor again, I really do,” she apparently told a friend. Growing depressed, Gladys started to drink more alchohol and take diet pills. In 1958, Gladys had developed hepatitis.